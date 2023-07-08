It was a strong season for Manchester United during which Erik ten Hag guided the storied side back to Champions League play with a third place finish. However, now that they're in Champions League it's important to improve their depth. They won't be able to rotate as much in Champions League matches and Marcus Rashford can't play as many minutes as he has been. With Lisandro Martinez recovering from a season ending injury and plenty of players to offload this summer, it has the makings to be a busy time for the Red Devils.

This is a team that expects to compete for Premier League titles and as currently constructed, that's not possible with Manchester City leaps and bounds ahead of the squad. With Arsenal's improvement, and Newcastle United's revitalization, just staying in the top four would be a successful season for Manchester United but with the right additions, they can bridge the gap in the league.

De Gea leaves United

July 8 -- Manchester United announced the departure of David De Gea, who did not extend the deal and leaves as a free agent

"David De Gea has announced his departure from Manchester United, bringing an end to a 12-year stay during which he secured an array of trophies and personal accolades to cement his place as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the club."

Al Nassr and United fight for Onana

July 6 -- Manchester United are now getting closer to signing Andre Onana from Inter, as per CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. The English side have improved their bid for the goalkeeper, now worth €50 million, add-ons included. Sources believe that the deal can be completed soon, despite Inter still asking around €60 million to sell the player.

July 5 -- Manchester United have made an opening offer to Inter for Andre Onana, one believed to be worth up to £40 million. He has, however, received a lucrative offer from Al Nassr as the Saudi giants attempt to lure one of the sport's outstanding goalkeepers away from both Inter and United. Onana, whose outstanding form guided Inter to the Champions League final in June, is Al Nassr's first choice goalkeeping target and they are confident that they can swiftly agree a deal with Inter, putting the ball in the Cameroonian's court as to whether he wishes to hold out for a move to Old Trafford.

First signing confirmed

July 5 -- Mason Mount is a Manchester United player, the playmaker arriving from Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £55 million with a possible £5 million in add ons. The 24-year-old, who will wear the No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford, has signed a five year contract with the option for a further 12 months.

"It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career," said Mount. "Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I'm joining, and I can't wait to be part of this group's drive to win major trophies.

"Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here. I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United."

De Gea contract crisis

June 27 -- It had long seemed a matter of when, not if, De Gea's contract would be extended. All parties agreed that a pay cut on the goalkeeper's current £375,000-a-week deal was the right thing to do but what has come next is quite remarkable. The Athletic reports that De Gea had not only agreed to fresh terms, he had signed a contract. The issue is United did not do so and instead returned with a counter offer at an even lower salary which the 32 year old has not yet agreed to. His current terms expire on June 30.

With Onana in their sights, it is perhaps no surprise that United are looking to cut costs for a player whose on ball limitations mean he would be better suited to a back up role. However their actions in convincing De Gea to take a pay cut and then asking him to take an even bigger one are unlikely to impress many around the market.

United in talks for Hojlund

June 15 -- While Manchester United continue their search for the new striker, a new profile emerged as they look for alternatives to Kane. Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund is a potential target but the Danish striker won't be an easy deal at all. In fact, Hojlund joined the Italian team last summer from Austrian side Sturm Graz in a deal worth around €17 million and he did not disappoint in his debut season, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in 34 games. Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Manchester United will soon submit an offer, while Atalanta have already set the price tag of €60 million to sell the talented striker. Also, Hojlund recently signed with the agency SEG, who also represent Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag.

United say they're pulling out of Harry Kane chase

June 14 -- One name would've immediately improved United immediately is Harry Kane as Tottenham's talisman could be on the move after Tottenham failed to qualify for European soccer. Kane scored 30 league goals last season and has been among the most consistent strikers in the Premier League so it's clear why United would covet him but price is proving to be an issue and now United have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign hom. Daniel Levy is always a tough negotiator. Already 29, United doesn't want to break the bank for Kane especially when he could be out of contract next season. With Victor Osimhen also costing close to £150 million, it won't be cheap to find a forward on the market but as the summer continues, someone will move and set the market.