Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Can the Red Devils end the Gunners' streak?
One of the top rivalries in the Premier League, Manchester United vs. Arsenal, serves as a midweek treat for soccer fans around the world. Midweek Premier League action is set for Tuesday and Wednesday for Matchday 15, with these two big clubs facing off at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are coming off a rough 2-2 draw at Southampton and hope to the the first club to beat the Gunners since August.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Man. United vs. Arsenal
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 5
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford in Manchester
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. United +130 / Arsenal +200 / Draw +250
Storylines
Manchester United: Defender Victor Lindelof is still out with an injury, while it remains to be seen what the status of Alexis Sanchez is. He picked up a hamstring injury before the Southampton game
Arsenal: Danny Welbeck is still out with his ankle injury, while Nacho Monreal has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is recovering.
Man. United vs. Arsenal prediction
Both teams get a goal in the first half, but neither can find a winner as they split the points.
Pick: Draw +250
