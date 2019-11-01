Manchester United vs. Bournemouth: Premier League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

After finally showing some potential in attack, Manchester United hopes to keep it going on Saturday at Bournemouth in Premier League play. In the 3-1 win at Norwich City last weekend, United scored more than one goal for the first time since the start of the season, and then they did it again on Wednesday against Chelsea, knocking the Blues out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 victory. This time, they'll aim to make it three games in a row in which they score multiple goals.

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2



Time: 8:30 a.m. ET



Location: Vitality Stadium



TV channel: NBCSN



Storylines

Man. United: There's some serious momentum here. They've hardly turned things around, but that boost in confidence could do them wonders. Expect Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to get the start in attack, and for this team to look to play more centrally, with their strikers not going as wide as in recent matches.

Bournemouth: Five matches without a win, they've officially hit a rough patch. In the last three games, they haven't scored a goal. On the plus side, they only conceded once in that span. But against a United defense that at times can be quite inconsistent, they'll feel good about getting the chances they need to get a result. Callum Wilson will be crucial in this game with diagonal runs inside the box, looking to fire off quick shots.

Man. United vs. Bournemouth prediction

The Red Devils score twice, but they also concede the same amount in a draw on the road

Pick: Bournemouth 2, Man. United 2