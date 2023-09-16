The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Manchester United

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0-1, Manchester United 2-0-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Old Trafford TV: Peacock

Old Trafford TV: Peacock

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against Manchester United at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Old Trafford. Brighton & Hove Albion pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to do the same again against the favored Manchester United.

Brighton & Hove Albion faced off against Newcastle United for the first time this season, and the Seagulls walked away the winners. Brighton & Hove Albion came out on top against Newcastle United by a score of 3-1 (the very same score they lost to the week prior).

Manchester United's game last Sunday was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but sadly it didn't stay that way. They fell 3-1 to Arsenal.

What a start it's been for Brighton & Hove Albion: they've won three of their first four contests so far this season, giving them a steller 3-0-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 1-0-3 Newcastle United (Brighton & Hove Albion's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 27.1% over those games). On the other hand, Manchester United's defeat last Sunday dropped their record down to 2-0-2.

Brighton & Hove Albion came out on top in a nail-biter against Manchester United in their previous matchup back in May, sneaking past 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Brighton & Hove Albion since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester United is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +113 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.