Manchester United aim to stay in the thick of the top-four race but face a tricky test Saturday when they host Crystal Palace in an English Premier League match. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in a makeup game in London on Jan. 18, and Palace have given United fits in recent matchups. Still, Manchester United (12-3-5) are fourth in the Premier League table, tied on points with Newcastle entering the weekend. They are three points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham with a game in hand. Crystal Palace (6-6-8) are 12th in the table, but they followed the draw with United with a 0-0 stalemate with third-place Newcastle on Jan. 21.

Kickoff at Old Trafford in Manchester, England is set for 10 a.m. ET. Man Utd are -250 favorites (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Palace are +700 underdogs, a draw is listed at +350, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd:

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace spread: Man U -1.5 (+115)

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace money line: Man U -250, Palace +700, Draw +350

MAN: The Red Devils have allowed more than one goal twice in their past 13 league matches.

CP: The Eagles have failed to score in five of their past seven Premier League matches.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils just locked up a spot in the EFL Cup final and hope to get back into the league title race. The draw with Crystal Palace and a 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal are the only matches in the past 14 they failed to win. They have won 12 straight at Old Trafford in all competitions and have outscored their opponents 17-5 in nine league matches (7-1-1). Crystal Palace have scored seven goals in their nine on the road, getting shut out in six of them. The Eagles have scored just 18 goals overall in league play, and United have scored 32 while conceding two fewer than Palace (25-27).

United suffered a blow when midfielder Christian Eriksen went down with a long-term injury, but they have talent all over the field. Palace are without a top player, as well, with Wilfried Zaha out up to six weeks. Manchester United's attack has been led by Marcus Rashford, who has 18 goals and eight assists in 31 matches in all competitions. He has nine league goals, and 10 of his goals have come in the past 12 matches.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles certainly have had United's number in recent years, going 3-2-2 in the past seven league meetings. They have taken seven points from the last four meetings at Old Trafford, including a 2-1 victory in August 2019 and a 3-1 victory just over a year later. Being without top scorer Zaha will hurt, but Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard have three goals apiece and Michael Olise has scored twice, so they can get it done. Those three have combined for 10 assists.

Holding a pair of top-four teams to draws should give the Eagles confidence. Crystal Palace made a couple of additions in the transfer window, with young midfielders Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga coming over. Either could debut in the middle of the pitch Saturday. Jordan Ayew (one goal, one assist) is likely to join Olise and Edouard, with Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp playing behind them.

