Manchester United vs. Newcastle: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Red Devils are a perfect three of three since Jose Mourinho was fired
Red-hot Manchester United hits the road to Newcastle on Wednesday in Premier League play for the first game of 2019 for both clubs. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now coaching the Red Devils, the club has found its form by winning the first three games under the Norwegian. Four from four could get this team closer to a spot in the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Newcastle
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 2
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: St. James' Park in Newcastle
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Odds: Man. United -175 / Newcastle +450 / Draw +320
Storylines
Manchester United: Three wins from three and some awesome displays have United fans believing again, but that would all be erased with a poor performance here. If United is going to get back into the thick of things when it comes to Champions League qualification, they'll need to get three points here. Considering Newcastle's poor attack, United is expecting to take all the points in this one.
Newcastle: Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez told the media last week that if the club avoids relegation, it would be a miracle. Short of confidence, huh? The club has been awful, yes, but this is far from over. Newcastle currently sits in 15th place and is three points clear, but this team is the second-lowest scoring team in the league and is going to have to get goals from somewhere. Saloman Rondon is going to have to build on his performance against Watford.
Man. United vs. Newcastle prediction
United keeps this train rolling with another dashing attacking performance and Pogba scores once again.
Pick: Man. United (-175)
