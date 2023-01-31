Manchester United can secure a spot in the EFL Cup final when the Red Devils host Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinals on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Manchester United enter this match with a commanding 3-0 lead in aggregate after the club's opening-leg victory at the City Ground last week. The advancing side will earn a spot in the EFL Cup final on Feb. 26.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester United as the -260 favorite (risk $260 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest odds, with Forest the +700 underdog. A draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United picks or EFL Cup predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United:

Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Man Utd -1.5 (+115), Forest +1.5 (-145)

Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 2.5 goals

Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Man Utd -260, Forest +700, Draw +330

MAN: Marcus Rashford is tied for sixth in the EPL in goals (nine)

is tied for sixth in the EPL in goals (nine) NF: Nottingham Forest have scored 16 goals in the Premier League this season

Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest picks: See picks here



Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have dominated Nottingham Forest recently. In fact, Man Utd have won the last eight meetings against Forest, scoring at least three goals in seven of those (32 goals in total). That includes two wins this season, both by the score of 3-0.

In addition, Marcus Rashford is on a scoring tear. The 25-year-old forward has scored 10 goals in 10 games for United across all competitions since returning from the World Cup. In Premier League matches alone, he has nine goals, which is tied for sixth in the league.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are playing the best soccer of their season. Over the last four Premier League matches, Forest have two wins and two draws. That run includes a 1-1 draw against Chelsea and victories over Southampton and Leicester City. Forest also earned a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

In addition, Forest will be facing a Manchester United side that will be without star Christian Eriksen. On Saturday, the 30-year-old playmaker left Old Trafford on crutches with an ankle injury, which he incurred during a tackle attempt in United's win over Reading. Eriksen is tied for second in the EPL in assists with seven.

How to make Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest picks

Green has broken down the second leg of the EFL Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest. He is expecting the match to stay Under the goal total, and he has locked in another best bet, which would pay plus-money. You can find out what it is and see Green's full analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.