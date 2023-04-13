Injuries are catching up to Manchester United and Erik ten Hag will need to adjust to keep their Europa League hopes alive as they host Sevilla in the quarterfinal first leg on Thursday. Marcus Rashford is expected to miss both games of the tie while Luke Shaw's fitness is also up in the air. United have been on a good run but most of that has been powered by goals from Rashford so someone will need to step up in his absence.

They'll also hope to take advantage of Sevilla's poor form as the team have only won one of their last three matches. Sevilla struggled defensively allowing two goals in two of those three matches and if given chances to score, United can make a team pay even without Rashford.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Apr. 13 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Apr. 13 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Manchester United -290; Draw +350; Sevilla +800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: Without Rashford, the pressure will be on Anthony Martial to bring goals against a Sevilla team where he had a brief loan spell with in the past. Martial has been effective when healthy, scoring seven goals and assisting two more in only 800 minutes played. Chance creation is also a bigger issue without Shaw but Bruno Fernandes will be able to dictate play during the match. After being unable to train this week due to picking up a knock, Scott McTominay will be a game-time decision. Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek will also miss the match.

Sevilla: After getting Lucas Ocampos back from a suspension, Sevilla are closer to returning to a clean bill of health. They still have long-term injuries to Joan Jordan and Jesus Corona. Pape Cheikh Diop is ineligible for representing Sevilla in Europa League. Having most of the squad at his disposal, manager Jose Luis Mendilibar can focus on getting them to score in the match. Sitting 13th in La Liga, this is essentially Sevilla's only chance at securing a European spot for next season.

Prediction

Without Rashford, putting the ball in the back of the net will be a struggle for Manchester United. It won't be enough to see them lose to Sevilla but a wobbly match will see both teams head to Sevilla on April 20 level. Pick: Manchester United 1, Sevilla 1