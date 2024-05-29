Louisville City FC will host Detroit City FC in the 2024 USL Championship on Wednesday on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. The home team is second in the USL Eastern Conference and is unbeaten in three straight matches. The visiting Detroit club sits fifth in the East after dropping their last three games. Louisville City are the -280 favorites (risk $280 to win $100) in the latest Louisville City vs. Detroit City odds, while Detroit City are +600 underdogs. A draw returns +370 on the 90-minute money line. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Kickoff from Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can stream Detroit City vs. Louisville City on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Louisville City vs. Detroit City date: Wednesday, May 29

Louisville City vs. Detroit City time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Louisville City vs. Detroit City live stream: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What you need to know about Louisville City

The home side is coming off of a back-to-back draws, settling for a 2-2 decision against the Las Vegas Lights and a scoreless draw against Rhode Island. That last match marked the first time since September 2023 that Louisville had been held without a goal.

Louisville defeated Detroit City 4-0 when they last faced each other at Lynn Family Stadium, and the home team will be looking for a similar result and a chance to climb the standings. Fans should keep an eye on Ray Serrano, who scored in back-to-back matches before being held off the score sheet by Rhode Island.

What you need to know about Detroit City

This club won't want to be clean-sheeted by Louisville like they were back in October, but they enter Wednesday's match in search of a turnaround. Their last victory was a 3-1 decision at home against the Oakland Roots on April 20.



Detroit have three draws and one loss across all competition over their last four matches. They are coming off of a 3-0 defeat to Indy Eleven in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, and are in need of a confidence boost to turn their season around.

SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton's best bet for this matchup is a 3-0 win for Louisville City. In addition to being winless in their last three matches, Detroit City also suffered a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, which the expert notes is "a team that Louisville beat 3-1 on March 23." Louisville City have also recorded a clean sheet in four of their last six games across all competitions while also scoring 14 goals.

Now that you know what to watch for, get ready to stream Louisville City vs. Detroit City in the 2024 USL Championship. Visit CBS Sports Golazo Network now to stream this matchup, plus get wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world.