Olympiacos will host Fiorentina in the 2024 UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday. The Italian side is seeking revenge for losing the UECL final last year, while Olympiacos will try to be the first Greek club to win the tournament. Fiorentina defeated Club Brugge to get back to the final, while Olympiacos defeated Aston Villa 6-2 on aggregate.

Kickoff from OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Olympiacos vs. Fiorentina odds list Fiorentina as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Olympiacos as the +210 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Olympiacos

Olympiacos vs. Fiorentina date: Wednesday, May 29

Olympiacos vs. Fiorentina time: 3 p.m. ET

Olympiacos vs. Fiorentina live stream: 3 p.m. ET

Europa Conference League picks for Fiorentina vs. Olympiacos

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Olympiacos vs. Fiorentina, Green is picking Fiorentina to lift the trophy for a -130 payout. The expert notes that both sides have been involved in high-scoring games in this competition. However, La Viola have been the more consistent of the two clubs.



It should be noted that Fiorentina have had road struggles across all competition this season, and that Olympiacos will get a boost from play in front of their home crowd. Nonetheless, Green thinks Fiorentina will have enough firepower to outduel the Greek hosts.

"This could prove to be another open and entertaining clash," Green told SportsLine. "It could also be tight, as both teams are on a roll, and they will both be desperate for silverware, but Fiorentina's superior attacking quality could ultimately make the difference." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

UEFA Europa Conference League final