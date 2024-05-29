Hansi Flick is the new FC Barcelona coach, the Spanish giants announced Wednesday. The former Bayern Munich and German national team boss will take charge of the Blaugrana after the departure of Xavi Hernandez after signing a deal running until the summer of 2026, the team confirmed in a statement.

"FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to become men's first team football coach until 30 June 2026. The new coach has signed a contract at the Club's offices accompanied by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta; first vice president responsible for the sporting area, Rafa Yuste and the Club's sporting director, Anderson Luís de Souza, Deco."

Barcelona have decided to move on from Xavi's management and decided to appoint the German manager who will is taking charge of a team outside his home country for the first time. Barcelona confirmed their agreement with Xavi to exit the club only a few minutes before announcing the new coach.

"FC Barcelona and Xavi Hernández Creus have reached an agreement to sever the contract the coach and his staff had with the Club until the end of the 2024/25 season. The Club wishes to publicly thank Xavi and the rest of his coaching staff for their commitment, dedication and generosity, and for their help in reaching an agreement to sever the contract. Furthermore, we wish him success in the future on both a personal and professional level."

Flick started his managerial career in 2006, as he became the assistant coach to Jurgen Low at the German national team following the resignation of Jurgen Klinsmann. Low and Flick led Germany through a rebuilding phase and then to the final of the European Championships in 2008. In 2010 the team reached the World Cup semifinal, the same stage of the European Championships in 2012 before being crowned World Champions in 2014 in Brazil.

After the success in the tournament, Flick stepped down as assistant coach and took a job as sporting director at the German Football Federation before returning to Hoffenheim in 2017 as sporting director. In the summer of 2019 Flick arrived at Bayern Munich as assistant to Nico Kovac. The Bavarian club went on to sack their Croatian coach after just months in the job and Flick was promoted to caretaker first team coach, a decision that was to change the course of Bayern's history. After a good start, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed Flick in the job until the end of the season. Flick recorded 22 wins in his first 25 games in charge, surpassing Pep Guardiola's figures of 21 wins in his first 25 matches. The season ended with the Munich club winning a historic treble which included an 8-2 defeat for Barcelona in the Champions League at the hands of Flick's team. The German coach was awarded the UEFA Coach of the Year award.

After Bayern, Flick became the coach of the German national team in 2021. After eight wins in his eight games in charge, Hansi Flick's team lost to Japan in the 2022 Qatar World Cup and were knocked out of the tournament at the group stage. After more negative results, months later Flick was sacked as Germany coach. The Flick era at Barcelona is now about to start.