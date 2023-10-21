Sheffield United will take on Manchester United at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United are 0-1-7 overall and 0-1-3 at home, while Manchester United is 4-0-4 overall and 1-0-2 on the road. Sheffield United are 0-1-7 as the underdogs this season, which is every game they've played. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on the Blades to lose every one of the eight games would now be up $999.47. Man United have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 4-0-3 when expecting a win.

The latest Manchester United vs. Sheffield United odds list Man United as the -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sheffield United the +600 underdog. A draw is priced at +410, and the over/under is 2.5 goals. Before entering any Sheffield United vs. Manchester United picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Sheffield United vs. Manchester United and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Manchester United vs. Sheffield United:

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United over/under: 2.5 goals

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United money line: Sheffield +600, Man United -250, Draw +410

Sheffield United vs. Manchester United picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be looking for a result a little better than the 3-1 loss they were dealt last Saturday when they meet Fulham later in the season. The Blades just can't catch a break and have now endured four defeats in a row.

Sheffield United rank at the bottom of the Premier League standings and they've yet to record a win this season. However, Sheffield knocked off Manchester United by a 2-1 scoreline in their last league meeting. Sheffield United's defense will have to step up if they want to duplicate that result on Saturday. The Blades have conceded 22 goals in their first eight league games. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Manchester United

Meanwhile, Manchester United sure made it a nail-biter, but the Red Devils managed to escape with a 2-1 victory over Brentford last Saturday. Manchester United trailed late but Scott McTominay secured all three points by scoring two goals in stoppage time against the Bees.

Manchester United returned from the international break ranked 10th in the Premier League. The Red Devils have conceded 12 goals while scoring only nine through eight matches. McTominay and Bruno Fernandes lead Man United in scoring with two goals. Eight separate players have recorded an assist, including Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire. See which team to pick here.

How to make Manchester United vs. Sheffield United picks

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the Sheffield United vs. Manchester United showdown and locked in three confident best bets. You can only get Holliman's English Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Sheffield United vs. Manchester United, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's crushed his soccer picks, and find out.