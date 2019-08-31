Manchester United vs. Southampton: Premier League Matchday 4 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester United looks to bounce back from its shock loss at home to Crystal Palace last weekend when it visits Southampton to kick off Saturday's Premier League slate. It's Matchday 4 with United boasting a record of 1-1-1, as the Saints are 1-0-2 and hoping to pull off the upset and increase its chances of staying up. So far, Southampton has scored just one goal per game.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Southampton

Date : Saturday, Aug. 31



: Saturday, Aug. 31 Time : 7:30 a.m. ET



: 7:30 a.m. ET Location : St. Mary's Stadium



: St. Mary's Stadium TV channel : NBCSN and Universo



Storylines

Man. United: They need to bounce back now. That showing against Palace was one to forget, with United losing to them for the first time since 1991. Against the Saints, United should feel confident in creating numerous chances to put the game away. But if they get a penalty kick, who is going to take it with the recent misses?

Southampton: The Saints will take a draw here, but because of the recent form from United, they know they have a chance to cause them trouble and steal a victory. It will be all about being cautious in defense with United's speed in the final third. Don't be shocked if this game is tied late.

Manchester United vs. Southampton prediction

United gets back to its winning ways, earning its first road victory of the season with Anthony Martial scoring twice.

Pick: Man. United 2, Southampton 0