With one title already under their belt, Manchester United continue their quest for another when they host West Ham on Wednesday in the fifth round of the 2022-23 FA Cup. Manchester United won their sixth EFL Cup trophy on Sunday with a 2-0 victory against Newcastle United and now look to move a step closer to their 13th FA Cup crown and first since 2016. West Ham, who posted clean sheets in each of their first two matches in the competition, are hoping to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in seven years.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The Red Devils are -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. West Ham odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Hammers are +490 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 record, returning almost $1,600. He's continued his success following the World Cup, going 36-27 on all soccer picks since that point, returning almost $900 for $100 players. Anyone following his picks has seen some huge returns.

Here are the betting lines and trends for West Ham vs. Manchester United:

Manchester United vs. West Ham money line: Red Devils -185, Hammers +490, Draw +285

Manchester United vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. West Ham spread: Red Devils -0.5 (-190)

MU: The Red Devils have allowed more than one goal only twice during their unbeaten streak

WH: The Hammers have recorded just one win in their last 20 matches at Old Trafford across all competitions

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils' triumph over Newcastle United last weekend extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 10 games, a run during which they've recorded eight victories and a pair of draws. Marcus Rashford netted one of Manchester United's goals in that win and leads the team with 25 in 38 overall matches this season. The 25-year-old forward, who produced the lone goal when the Red Devils edged West Ham in English Premier League action last October, converted in the team's 3-1 triumph over Everton in the third round of the FA Cup.

Man United received an impressive effort from Casemiro in their 3-1 victory against Reading in the fourth round of the competition. The 31-year-old Brazilian midfielder, who has netted only two goals in 17 Premier League matches this campaign, opened the scoring in the 54th minute of the win and doubled the lead four minutes later. Casemiro also converted in the Red Devils' EFL Cup-winning triumph.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have recorded a total of three goals in the FA Cup but have yet to allow one as they posted clean sheets against EPL rival Brentford and Derby County of League One. West Ham have seen three of their top four scorers in the Premier League convert in this competition. Forwards Jarrod Bowen (four goals) and Michail Antonio (three) tallied in their fourth-round triumph over Derby County after Algerian winger Said Benrahma recorded the lone goal versus Brentford in the previous round.

West Ham are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the EPL this season as they have registered only 23 goals in 24 matches. But after netting a total of six goals over their previous six contests across all competitions, the Hammers posted a 4-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in a Premier League matchup on Saturday. Antonio capped the scoring in that game with his sixth overall goal this season, putting him one behind Bowen for most on the team over all competitions.

How to make Manchester United vs. West Ham picks

