Manchester United vs. Young Boys: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
There's a chance United can clinch a spot in the round of 16
Manchester United's Champions League campaign continues on Tuesday as the Red Devils welcome Young Boys to Old Trafford for the fifth matchday. It's been an up and down season for Jose Mourinho's club, but the team can get into the knockout stage if everything goes right here. United failed to win any of its last two matches, with a 0-0 draw coming against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Manchester United vs. Young Boys
- Date: Nov. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Old Trafford in Manchester
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: Univision Deportes app and Bleacher Report Live
- Odds: Man. United -400 / Young Boys +900 / Draw +512
Storylines
Manchester United: United is looking to book its spot in the next round, which it can do with with a win and a Valencia draw or loss versus Juventus. United already beat Young Boys 3-0 on the road earlier in the competition and is expected to win this one comfortably.
Young Boys: For the Swiss side, it is all about trying to have a spot at finishing in third place and continuing in the Europa League. Four points back puts them in a must-win mode here, and a draw will see the club all but eliminated.
Manchester United vs. Young Boys prediction
United, along with Valencia's failure to beat Juventus, clinches a spot in the next round.
Pick: Man. United (- 400)
