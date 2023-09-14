Jadon Sancho is to train on his own following his war of words with Erik ten Hag over his attitude in training, Manchester United have announced. The club said in a statement, "Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training program away from the first team group pending resolution of a squad discipline issue."

Ten Hag publicly chastised Sancho for his work at Carrington following United's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sept. 3, saying he had not brought the winger to London in his matchday squad because he had been unhappy with his application. The 23-year-old countered with a statement of his own where he said he felt he had been made a scapegoat for the troubles at United, where he has struggled to find consistent form since signing from Borussia Dortmund for $90 million.

Sancho pinned a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the hours following the defeat saying that he "will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week". He subsequently deleted the post on Tuesday. That, however, has not saved him from the ire of Ten Hag.

United's decision to keep the England international away from the first-team squad will prompt further questions over how much longer he can remain at Old Trafford. CBS Sports revealed last week that Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq had expressed their interest in loaning Sancho however talks with the English side collapsed because United asked for a $62 million purchase obligation. CBS Sports can also reveal that Borussia Dortmund had expressed an interest in bringing Sancho back to the Bundesliga this summer but negotiations fell apart because United wanted a sizeable loan fee. With Sancho said to earn around $340,000 a week, there are few sides who could afford to bring him in.

Sidelining Sancho leaves Ten Hag short of options in wide areas. Last week the club announced that Antony would not return to the club "until further notice" amid assault allegations from multiple women. Mason Mount is also a doubt for Saturday's game against Brighton meaning that United could be forced to deploy a youngster such as Alejandro Garnacho or Facundo Pellistri.