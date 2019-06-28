Mexico vs. Costa Rica: Gold Cup 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch El Tri online
The two contenders meet in a surprising quarterfinal showdown
Tata Martino and Mexico will take on Costa Rica on Saturday in the Gold Cup quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to face either Canada or Haiti in the semifinals. El Tri won Group A with a 3-0-0 record but only beat Martinique 3-2 in the last game, raising some doubts. Meanwhile, Costa Rica had an even more concerning performance, losing to Haiti to finish in second place in its group
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Gold Cup quarterfinal: Mexico vs. Costa Rica
- Date: Saturday, June 29
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV channel: FS1 and Univision Deportes
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Mexico -1 (-140) | Costa Rica +1 (+120) | O/U: 2.5
Storylines
Mexico: Mexico had looked sharp defensively, but some flaws were evident against Martinique. Martino surely has to be more than upset with some of the sloppy play from that game, but it's nothing that can't be corrected. Expect a sharper Mexico here that gets rid of the ball quick at the back and plays to feet.
Costa Rica: This team isn't the same without Keylor Navas. They'll need to get more out of Joel Campbell down the right side and Mayron George up top to beat Mexico. The fact that Mexico played poorly against Martinque should tell Los Ticos that they have more than a shot, but their performance against Haiti hasn't helped the team's confidence.
Prediction
El Tri take an early 2-0 lead and earn what in the end is a comfortable victory.
Pick: Mexico 3, Costa Rica 1
