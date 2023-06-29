Teams vying for first place in Group B of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup square off Thursday as Mexico takes on Haiti. The Mexicans, who have won this competition a record eight times, began this year's event with a 4-0 victory against Honduras on Sunday. Haiti, whose best showing in the Gold Cup came when they lost to Mexico in the semifinals in 2019, also were victorious that day as they edged Qatar 2-1.

Kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Mexicans are the -320 favorites (risk $320 to win $100) in the latest Mexico vs. Haiti odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Haitians are +800 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +390 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60) and he's off to a 3-1 start in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Haiti vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. Haiti money line: Mexico -320, Haiti +800, Draw +390

Mexico vs. Haiti over/under: 2.5 goals

Mexico vs. Haiti spread: Mexico -1.5 (-110)

MEX: The Mexicans are riding a 14-game unbeaten streak in the Gold Cup group stage

HAI: The Haitians have allowed the first goal in six of their last seven Gold Cup matches

Why you should back Mexico

The Mexicans' clean sheet against Honduras was their second straight as they edged Panama 1-0 a week earlier in the third-place game of the Concacaf Nations League. Defender Jesus Gallardo netted the tally against the Panamanians before notching an assist in Sunday's victory. The 28-year-old has registered five goals and four assists in 33 contests for Monterrey of Mexico's Liga MX in 2022-23.

Luis Romo was the offensive star for Mexico in their triumph over Honduras, recording a brace in the first half for his first two goals in 24 career matches with the national team. The 28-year-old midfielder also plays for Monterrey, with whom he has notched two tallies and four assists over 32 contests this season. Midfielders Orbelin Pineda, who had three goals in six games during the 2021 Gold Cup, and Luis Chavez also converted in this year's opener against Honduras. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Haiti

The Haitians haven't lost since March 27 as they've registered six wins and a draw across all competitions after dropping a 2-1 decision to Guatemala in an international friendly. Haiti have outscored their opponents 24-6 during their unbeaten streak, scoring at least four goals in three of the contests while posting three clean sheets. The most productive player of late has been striker Carnejy Antoine, who has netted five tallies over the team's last six matches.

Forwards Mondy Prunier and Frantzdy Pierrot have recorded four goals apiece in that span and winger Derrick Etienne Jr. has converted three times while striker Duckens Nazon and midfielder Steeven Saba have netted two tallies apiece. The 28-year-old Pierrot extended his goal-scoring streak to three games by producing the winner against Qatar on Sunday in the 97th minute. Nazon is the top scorer for CSKA Sofia of the Bulgarian First League this season with 18 goals in 32 matches. See which team to pick here.

Green has broken down the Concacaf Gold Cup Group B match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, including one that pays plus money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup.

