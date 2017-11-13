Mexico vs. Poland live stream info, TV channel: How to watch El Tri on TV, stream online
Mexico finishes the window with another match against a European foe
Just days after facing Belgium in an international friendly, Mexico takes on Poland on Tuesday as Juan Carlos Osorio tries to establish the roster he wants for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.
TV: Univision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Hirving Lozano finds the net again and El Tri pulls off a victory to build some confidence. Mexico 2, Poland 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Italy vs. Sweden
Italy has to win this game to have a chance at advancing to the World Cup
-
Pulisic: USA will be at 2022 World Cup
The young American star isn't happy with how things have gone lately
-
WC2018: Who can still qualify
Which teams will get the final spots in the 2018 World Cup?
-
Switzerland clinches World Cup spot
Switzerland defender Ricardo Rodriguez came up huge at the right time
-
How to watch Greece vs. Croatia
Greece needs a five-star showing to get through
-
How to watch USWNT vs. Canada
The U.S. faces Canada in another friendly
Add a Comment