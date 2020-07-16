Watch Now: Highlights: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes ( 1:17 )

The MLS is Back Tournament entered day five on Sunday, but the day's first game had to be called off due to a positive COVID-19 test. D.C. United vs. Toronto FC was postponed about a half an hour before kickoff due to medical protocol, the league said.

"Major League Soccer announced that today's D.C. United vs. Toronto FC match has been postponed and will be rescheduled. MLS will announce details later today for the rescheduled match," the league said in a statement. "Under the league's health and safety protocols, clubs are tested the day before each match. The results of yesterday's tests for D.C. United and Toronto FC produced an initial unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player. Because of the arrival time of the clubs in Orlando, the league's protocol called for retesting both teams this morning and to await the results of those tests prior to playing the match."

FC Dallas and Nashville SC were officially pulled from the tournament earlier due to numerous players testing positive for COVID.

The schedule, which has now been tweaked multiple times due to positive coronavirus tests, features 16 consecutive days of play for the group stage before the knockout stage begins on July 25. The teams have been divided into groups and 16 will advance to the knockout stage.

Here's the complete schedule (all times U.S./Eastern).

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City SC 2, Inter Miami CF 1

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia Union 1, NYCFC 0

New England Revolution 1, Montreal Impact 0

Friday, July 10

Seattle Sounders FC 0, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Saturday, July 11

New York Red Bulls 1, Atlanta United 0

Columbus Crew 4, FC Cincinnati 0



Sunday, July 12

Minnesota United 2, Sporting KC 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado Rapids 0

Monday, July 13

D.C. United 2, Toronto FC 2

LAFC 3, Houston Dynamo 3

Portland Timbers 2, LA Galaxy 1

Tuesday, July 14

Chicago Fire 2, Seattle Sounders 1

Orlando City 3, NYCFC 1 ?

Philadelphia Union 2, Inter Miami 1

Wednesday, July 15

San Jose Earthquakes 4, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3

Thursday, July 16

Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls, 10:30 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, July 17

Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, July 18

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, July 19

Chicago Fire FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10:30 p.m. (TUDN)

Monday, July 20

Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC, 8 p.m. (TUDN)

Tuesday, July 21

Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew, 8 p.m. (TUDN)

Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, 10:30 p.m. (TUDN)

Wednesday, July 22

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, July 23

Chicago Fire FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Round of 16

Saturday, July 25

Group A winner vs. third place Group B/C/D/E, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 26

Group B winner vs. third place Group A, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Group C winner vs. third place Group B/C/E/F, 11 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, July 27

Group C winner vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Group B runner-up vs. Group F runner-up, 11 p.m. (FS1)



Tuesday, July 28

Group E winner vs. Group D runner-up, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 30

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (ESPN)



Friday, July 31

TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Aug. 1

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (ESPN 2)

TBD vs. TBD, 10:30 p.m. (FS1)

Semifinals

Wednesday, Aug. 5

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (FS1)



Thursday, Aug. 6

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Final

Tuesday, Aug. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. (ESPN)