Monza will host AC Milan on Saturday on Paramount+. The home team enters Saturday's Italian Serie A match sitting in 10th on the table and hasn't lost a league game since November 10, winning three of their last five games. Meanwhile, AC Milan sit in fifth on the Italian Serie A table and appear to be turning a corner after a string of tough games, entering Saturday with two straight wins across all competition. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Stadio Brianteo in Monza is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Monza vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list AC Milan as the +109 favorites (risk $100 to win $109) on the 90-minute money line, with Monza as the +260 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Monza

Monza vs. AC Milan date: Saturday, February 18

Monza vs. AC Milan time: Noon ET

Monza vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Monza

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Monza vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -120 payout. The expert notes that even though AC Milan won this matchup back in October 4-1, the game was much closer than the scoresheet showed. Monza were also newly-promoted at that time and playing the defending league champions, and have found some consistency in their game since then.



Monza also enter Saturday's match having scored at least one goal in each of their last eight games, while also conceding 30 goals through 22 matches this season. Meanwhile, AC Milan have scored the fourth-most goals in Serie A this season, so there should be no shortage of goals on Saturday.

"I expect this to be an entertaining affair on Saturday with both teams finding the back of the net," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

