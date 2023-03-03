Napoli will host Lazio in an Italian Serie A matchup on Friday on Paramount+. The home team currently has an 18-point cushion atop the Italian Serie A standings and has won eight straight league matches since returning from the World Cup break. Meanwhile, Lazio have lost just one match in their last eight and have outscored their last two league opponents 3-0. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Napoli vs. Lazio odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio as the +475 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Napoli vs. Lazio, Sutton is picking the home team to win for a -170 payout. It doesn't hurt that Napoli have history on their side, defeating Lazio in five of their last six league meetings going back to January 2020. The expert also thinks that Napoli is just too strong of a team to beat right now.

In addition to having an explosive offense led by Victor Osimhen (19 league goals) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (10 goals, nine assists), Napoli have also been solid defensively and have conceded just two goals over their last eight league wins.

"Napoli will be eager to return home after playing each of their last three fixtures across all competitions on the road," Sutton told SportsLine. "Napoli secured a 3-0 win over Cremonese in their last home match and I think they'll trot out their best starting XI on Friday with eight days of rest before their next game." Stream the game here.

