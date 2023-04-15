Napoli will host Verona in a matchup of teams on opposite ends of the Italian Serie A table on Saturday on Paramount+. Napoli, who sit on top of the table, defeated Verona 5-2 last August. However, the home team have lost two of their last five matches and have struggled to score goals without star forward Victor Osimhen. They host a Verona team that is sitting at the top of the relegation zone, but hoping to climb the standings after a 2-1 win against Sassuolo last Saturday. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for Noon on Saturday. The latest Napoli vs. Verona odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -195 favorites (risk $195 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Verona as the +600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

date 2023-04-15

How to watch Verona vs. Napoli

Napoli vs. Verona date: Saturday, April 15

Napoli vs. Verona time: Noon ET

Napoli vs. Verona time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Verona vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Napoli vs. Verona, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -120 payout. While Luciano Spalletti's men still have a healthy 16-point lead atop the league standings, they have suffered two of their three losses over their last five league matches. The expert notes that part of the problem is that Napoli aren't scoring enough in Osimhen's absence and that Khvicha Kvaratskheliai could be fatigued after leading the charge against AC Milan in Champions League play on Wednesday.

Plus, Verona have been strong at keeping opponents from finding the back of the net while also not scoring much themselves. The visitors have only scored more than one goal once in their last 10 games across all competitions, while also opponents to one goal or fewer in four of their last five league matches.

"With tired legs and the absence of Osimhen, I'm expecting a low-scoring affair when these two square off on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A

Italian Serie A