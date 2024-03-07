Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to stay hot when they square off against Nashville SC in the first leg of a Round of 16 match of the Concacaf Champions Cup on Thursday at Geodis Park. The Herons are coming off a 5-0 victory over Orlando City on Saturday and lead the MLS with seven points through three games. Meanwhile, Nashville SC have drawn both of their matches to start the MLS season.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Herons are +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami odds, with the Boys in Gold the +205 underdogs. A draw is priced at +265, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark with his soccer picks, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also has been hot recently, going 4-1 with his last five soccer picks for a profit of 2.00 units.

Now, Sutton has broken down Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami from every angle and identified his picks and Concacaf Champions Cup predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC:

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami money line: Miami +120, Nashville +205, Draw +265

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami over/under: 2.5 goals

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami spread: Miami -0.5 (+110), Nashville +0.5 (-155)

NAS: Nashville are tied for sixth in the MLS in save percentage (87.5)

MIA: Lionel Messi is tied for the league lead in goals (three)

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami: See picks here

Why you should back Inter Miami

Luis Suárez already has made an impact with his new team. The decorated 37-year-old striker from Uruguay, who signed with the Herons in the offseason, has two goals and three assists so far this year in MLS play. In the 5-0 blowout of Orlando City, Suarez scored twice in the first 11 minutes and added two assists, becoming the first player in club history to record multiple goals and assists in a single match.

Suárez and the rest of the Herons will face a shorthanded Nashville attack on Thursday. Nasvhille coach Gary Smith said Sam Surridge will miss the game with a shoulder injury. In addition, Hany Mukhtar is questionable with a hamstring issue. Without Surridge and Mukhtar this season, Nashville have managed only one goal in two MLS games.

Why you should back Nashville SC

The Boys in Gold have played Inter Miami as well as any club since the Herons' Messi-led makeover began last season. In the 2023 Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 19, Nashville played the Herons to a 1-1 draw before eventually losing 10-9 in penalties. Less than two weeks later, the Boys in Gold earned a point on the road in a scoreless draw against Messi and Miami in a regular season MLS match.

In addition, Nashville will enter Thursday's match with more urgency than Inter Miami. Hosting the first of two legs, the Boys in Gold know they will need to earn a positive result before the second leg in Miami. By contrast, the Herons have the comfort of knowing they still have a home game to close out Nashville.

