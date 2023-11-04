The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Arsenal 7-3-0, Newcastle United 5-2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: NBC

What to Know

Arsenal is 8-1-1 in EPL play against Newcastle since September of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Arsenal will head out on the road to face off against Newcastle United at 1:30 p.m. ET at St. James' Park. Despite being away, Arsenal is favored nonetheless.

Arsenal has not lost a match in the EPL yet, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. They didn't even let Sheffield onto the board and left with a 5-0 win. The last goal Arsenal scored came from Takehiro Tomiyasu in minute 90.

Meanwhile, Newcastle has not lost an EPL match since September 2nd, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. Newcastle and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw. Both of Newcastle's goals came from Callum Wilson, while Wolverhampton's came from Mario Lemina and Hee-Chan Hwang.

Arsenal walked away with a 2-0 win over Newcastle when the teams last played back in May. Does Arsenal have another victory up their sleeve, or will Newcastle turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Arsenal is a slight favorite against Newcastle United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +146 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Newcastle United.