Newcastle United look to end their three-game losing streak when they host Brentford in a 2023-24 English Premier League match on Saturday. Newcastle (1-0-3) opened the season with a 5-1 triumph over Aston Villa but scored only two goals while dropping their next three contests. Brentford (1-3-0) have yet to lose this campaign and posted their lone victory on the road, a 3-0 win at Fulham. The Magpies are 3-1-0 in the series since the Bees were promoted to the EPL for the 2021-22 season.

Kickoff at St. James' Park is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Magpies are the -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) in the latest Newcastle United vs. Brentford odds, while the Bees are +500 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +305 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Brentford vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. Brentford money line: Magpies -185, Bees +500, Draw +305

Newcastle vs. Brentford over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Brentford spread: Magpies -1.5 (+140)

NEW: The Magpies have posted just one clean sheet in their last 15 Premier League matches

BRE: The Bees have lost just one of their last 11 EPL contests



Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies have outscored Brentford 12-5 in their four Premier League meetings, allowing only two goals over the last three matchups. Midfielders Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes have yet to convert in 2023-24, but both have tallied twice against the Bees. The 25-year-old Guimaraes recorded a brace in Newcastle's 5-1 triumph over Brentford last October, accounting for half of his goal total in 32 matches last season.

Newcastle are led offensively by Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, who have netted two goals apiece. The 23-year-old Isak, who converted in the Magpies' 2-1 victory against the Bees in April, recorded a pair of goals in the win versus Aston Villa. Wilson, who had a team-high 18 goals last season, also scored in the season opener before cashing in during injury time to prevent Newcastle from being shut out by Brighton & Hove Albion in their last match. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees are without forward Ivan Toney, who led the team with 20 goals last season and produced three of Brentford's five overall goals against Newcastle but is serving an eight-month suspension for gambling. Winger Bryan Mbeumo has helped make up for his absence, as he is tied for second in the EPL with four goals after recording nine in 38 matches last campaign. The 24-year-old Mbeumo registered a brace in the Bees' triumph over Fulham and also converted in draws against Tottenham and Bournemouth.

The other player with a multiple-goal total for Brentford thus far in 2023-24 is Yoane Wissa, who scored in back-to-back contests to begin the season. The 27-year-old forward netted seven goals in each of his first campaigns with the Bees after reaching double digits in his final two with Lorient of France's Ligue 1. German winger Kevin Schade and Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen also have converted for Brentford, who are unbeaten in their last seven EPL matches dating back to last season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Newcastle vs. Brentford picks

