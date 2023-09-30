The English Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Burnley @ Newcastle United
- Current Records: Burnley 0-1-4, Newcastle United 3-0-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- Online Streaming: Peacock
What to Know
Burnley will head out on the road to face off against Newcastle United at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. James' Park. The odds don't look promising for Burnley but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Burnley is still winless after their matchup against Manchester United on Saturday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. Burnley fell just short of Manchester United by a score of 1-0. Unfortunately, the result was nothing new for Burnley as the team has yet to pick up a win this season.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Sheffield United combined for 16 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive eight total goals scored. Newcastle United didn't even let Sheffield United onto the board and left with a 8-0 victory. With that win, Newcastle United brought their scoring average up to 2.7 goals per game.
Burnley has been struggling recently and they've lost three of their last four matches, which is somehow better than their 0-1-4 record this season. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 3-1-0 Tottenham Hotspur and 2-1-2 Nottingham Forest (Burnley's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 63.5% over those games). Newcastle United's victory on Sunday bumped their record up to 3-0-3.
Burnley couldn't quite finish off Newcastle United when the teams last played back in May of 2022 and fell 2-1. Can Burnley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Newcastle United is a huge favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -324 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
Series History
Newcastle United has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Burnley.
- May 22, 2022 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Dec 04, 2021 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Apr 11, 2021 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Oct 03, 2020 - Newcastle United 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Feb 29, 2020 - Burnley 0 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Dec 14, 2019 - Burnley 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Feb 26, 2019 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Nov 26, 2018 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Jan 31, 2018 - Burnley 1 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Oct 30, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Newcastle United 0