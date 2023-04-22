Separated by three points, this match will be a critical one in the race for securing a Champions League place next season. Tottenham are reeling after a last-second loss to Bournemouth last week, but Newcastle also needs to bounce back after losing to Aston Villa. With two teams essentially batting for one spot, this will be a game where a draw isn't a good enough result for either team and it could create an open affair at St. James' Park.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Apr. 23 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 23 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England

: St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Newcastle United -121; Draw +265; Tottenham +320 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Newcastle United: Facing his former team, Kieran Trippier will have a key role in the outcome of the match. The Englishman has been integral to the team but keeping the defense aligned to stop Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son will be a tough job. The Magpies will still be without Allan Saint-Maximin who is sidelined with a thigh injury, so Anthony Gordon could get another start on the wing to drive at the Spurs defense.

CBS Sports has the soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Tottenham: Injuries are catching up left and right as Emerson Royal will still miss the match along with Ryan Sessegnon. Ben Davies and Clement Lenglet have been absent with injuries as well but both will face late fitness tests to potentially bolster the back line. With the sub par performances of Davidson Sanchez, anyone coming back would be a welcome addition to manager Cristian Stellini. Still without key midfielders, Stellini will need a shift from wing back Pedro Porro to break down Newcastle United.

Prediction

Despite their struggles against teams below them in the table, Spurs have been a strong team when facing the top six and that'll continue as they fight out a win over Newcastle United. Pick: Newcastle United 1, Tottenham 2