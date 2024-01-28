Manchester United hope to go three matches unbeaten on Sunday when they take on Newport County in FA Cup fourth-round action. Erik ten Hag's side are the favorites against the League Two side and will take part in their second successive FA Cup tie against lower-league opposition. A win on Sunday would see them through to the fifth round for the second year in a row and could enable a deep run that would provide a silver lining for an otherwise cloudy season.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Jan. 28 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 28 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Rodney Parade -- Newport, Wales

: Rodney Parade -- Newport, Wales Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Newport County +3100; Draw +1400; Manchester United -1205

Storylines

Manchester United's season continues to be rocky, and they enter the matchup with just two wins in their last five, including a 2-0 win over League One side Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round. Newport County are not anticipated to offer United much trouble so Sunday's match is a must-win, but a positive result will do little to quiet critics of the team's performances this season.

Ten Hag will have many of his first-teamers available to him, including Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund. After a lengthy dry spell to start life in the Premier League, the Danishman's fortunes seem to be changing with two goals in his last three league games on top of a Champions League campaign that saw him score five times in six games. United will be without goalkeeper Andre Onana while he takes in part in the Africa Cup of Nations for Cameroon.

Prediction

It should be a fairly straightforward outing for United, but they have been consistently unspectacular during an inconsistent season, so do not expect too much out of this one. Pick: Newport County 0, Manchester United 2