Manchester United advanced to the FA Cup final on Sunday after surviving a nearly calamitous outing against Championship side Coventry City, who scored three times in 25 minutes to force a victory in penalties out of the Premier League giants.

Manchester United cruised to a 3-0 lead by the 58th minute, with the likes of Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes scoring during a dominant performance. Things began to turn in Coventry's favor in the 71st minute, when Ellis Simms scored. Callum O'Hare scored eight minutes later to set up for a thrilling finish to regular time as Coventry searched for an equalizer, which came in stoppage time. United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka conceded a penalty after being called for a handball, which U.S. men's national team forward Haji Wright scored in the 95th minute.

The pair played to a goalless extra time period in which Coventry had the better chances, including one that appeared to be the game-winner in which Wright assisted Victor Torp's strike, but the USMNT player was offside and so the match was decided on penalties. Rasmus Hojlund eventually scored the winning penalty in a 4-2 victory in spot kicks.

Manchester United will now face Manchester City in the final on May 25, which will mark a rematch of last year's final that City went on to win.