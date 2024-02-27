Erling Haaland added to his reputation as an unstoppable goalscorer on Tuesday when he put five past Luton Town in Manchester City's 6-2 victory in FA Cup action.

The Norwegian opened his account just three minutes in, when he connected with Kevin de Bruyne to give the reigning champions a 1-0 lead. The pair combined three more times over the next 52 minutes, which helped City maintain an edge after Luton's Jordan Clark scored a brace. De Bruyne's final assist to Haaland was a slickly played square pass in the penalty area, which Haaland was able to score from close range.

Haaland scored his final goal of the game in the 58th minute, though it was Bernardo Silva who provided the assist on that occasion. Mateo Kovacic scored City's final goal of the game in the 72nd minute.

It was a historic outing for Haaland, who became the first player to score five goals in an FA Cup match. He was one short of the record, which is jointly held by George Best for his six goal performance for Manchester United during the 1969-70 season, and Ronnie Rooke, who did the same for Fulham during the 1938-39 season.

After just one game in the competition so far this season, Haaland is now tied for first in the FA Cup's golden boot race alongside Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro and Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics. He is also currently the Premier League's leading goalscorer with 17 goals.

Haaland's goalscoring exploits seem to know no limits. He is now up to 27 goals in 30 games in all competitions for Manchester City, and has now tallied eight hattricks since joining the club last season.