Neymar exited Brazil's World Cup qualifier at Uruguay on Tuesday before halftime with what could be a serious injury for the team's leading goalscorer. He was knocked to the ground by Nicolas de la Cruz in first half stoppage time and was taken off the field in a cart while in tears. He came off the cart and then hobbled to the locker room with assistance, likely to receive medical treatment.

Richarlison came on in his place.

Though no specifics were immediately shared about Neymar's injury, the forward could face yet another spell on the sidelines. He has spent much of the last year dealing with different medical issues, including an ankle problem that required surgery last winter. His debut for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was also delayed while he dealt with an injury which made him a doubt for last month's Brazil games, but he was able to play for his national team.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Brazil were down 1-0 to Uruguay when Neymar came off, a scoreline that would snap the team's unbeaten run to World Cup qualifying if it holds. The five-time world champions won their first two matches of the campaign last month but were held to a draw on Thursday by Venezuela.