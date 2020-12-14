Paris Saint-Germain have issued an initial update on Neymar's ankle injury, suffered during Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to Lyon in Ligue 1 and the French giants have described test results as "reassuring." Neymar has since taken to Instagram to publish a personal statement on his injury.

"It could have been worse," he wrote. "However, once again, God saved me from something serious. Recovery and return as quickly as possible!"

The Brazil international was stretchered off late on for a scissor tackle that saw compatriot Thiago Mendes dismissed via Video Assisted Refereeing (VAR) at Parc des Princes.

The Lyon man has also taken to social media to publicly apologise to Neymar and to express his hope that there is no serious injury.

Neymar, 28, was checked overnight and PSG were in a position to issue an update on Monday.

"The medical examinations carried out on Neymar Junior are reassuring following his twisted ankle in Sunday's game against Lyon," the Ligue 1 champions' statement read. "Further examinations will be carried out in 48 hours' time."

The news is a blow for PSG with Lille away in Le Championnat this coming weekend but equally a relief as it gives hope to Neymar featuring in the Champions League round of 16 after Thomas Tuchel's men were drawn against Barcelona.

Neymar has been key in recent weeks as Paris recovered in Group H to beat Leipzig, Manchester United and Istanbul Basaksehir to secure top spot and qualification for the latter stages.

Although it seems likely that the €222 million man will miss the rest of 2020, he should be back in early 2021 as PSG set about arresting their slumping domestic form.

According to CBS Sports sources, Neymar's injury layoff is likely to be a question of weeks and not months with a more concrete verdict expected this midweek. Assuming that the current assessment is the extent of the damage, the South American will likely be able to return to action sometime in January 2021.

In addition to Neymar, Abdou Diallo picked up a hamstring injury against Lyon and will not feature again before the start of the New Year.