Neymar scores Champions League hat trick for Paris Saint-Germain and Twitter is loving it
How do you defend a Neymar free kick?
Neymar is, plain and simple, an unbelievable talent. The Brazilian star scored a hat trick for Paris Saint-Germain in its Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, reminding the world why he's considered one of the best. If nothing else, his free-kick game is among the best in soccer, a fact that he reaffirmed Wednesday.
Two of Neymar's goals came on free kicks, and Red Star's keeper was hapless in trying to stop them.
It was a ridiculous performance from Neymar and PSG as a whole, as it ended up winning 6-1. This is the third hat trick of Champions League play, with Lionel Messi getting one on the first matchday and Paulo Dybala picking up another on Tuesday. Neymar, however, played this game with a statement.
It's a statement that the soccer world appears to be hearing loud and clear.
Neymar may never get the love that Messi or Ronaldo get, but there's one undeniable fact: He's an unbelievable player on an unbelievable team. PSG is a contender on the international stage this year, thanks in no small part to his outstanding play. So, knock him all you like -- Neymar is here to stay. Wednesday's rout reaffirmed as much.
-
Champions League scores, updates
Eight matches are on the docket on Wednesday, including a big showdown between Barca and S...
-
Barcelona vs. Tottenham preview
Spurs are hoping to avoid starting Champions League play with zero points after two matche...
-
Liverpool vs. Napoli preview
The Reds are going for a road win to move to six points in the group
-
Soccer coach gets cabbage tossed at him
The police are working to find the Aston Villa fan who threw a piece of cabbage at Steve B...
-
PSG vs. Red Star preview
The French giants are the heavy favorite in this one
-
Ronaldo 'firmly denies' rape allegations
Ronaldo spoke out against the sexual assault claim and said he refuses to 'feed the media...