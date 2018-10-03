Neymar scores Champions League hat trick for Paris Saint-Germain and Twitter is loving it

Neymar is, plain and simple, an unbelievable talent. The Brazilian star scored a hat trick for Paris Saint-Germain in its Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, reminding the world why he's considered one of the best. If nothing else, his free-kick game is among the best in soccer, a fact that he reaffirmed Wednesday.

Two of Neymar's goals came on free kicks, and Red Star's keeper was hapless in trying to stop them.

It was a ridiculous performance from Neymar and PSG as a whole, as it ended up winning 6-1. This is the third hat trick of Champions League play, with Lionel Messi getting one on the first matchday and Paulo Dybala picking up another on Tuesday. Neymar, however, played this game with a statement.

It's a statement that the soccer world appears to be hearing loud and clear.

Neymar may never get the love that Messi or Ronaldo get, but there's one undeniable fact: He's an unbelievable player on an unbelievable team. PSG is a contender on the international stage this year, thanks in no small part to his outstanding play. So, knock him all you like -- Neymar is here to stay. Wednesday's rout reaffirmed as much.