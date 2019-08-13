Neymar transfer rumors: Barcelona, PSG negotiating swap that includes Philippe Coutinho, $112 million, another player

Barcelona representatives are in France to reportedly meet with Paris Saint-Germain officials in order to negotiate a deal for embattled Brazilian winger Neymar. According to ESPNFC on Tuesday, the Catalan club has proposed a swap deal that would involve Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and $112 million going to the French capital.

The tricky part, according to the report, is convincing Coutinho and Rakitic to OK their inclusion in the deal. With Neymar seemingly having more than a foot outside of Paris just days after fans of the club turned on him with vulgar chants and signs reading "go home," a move back to Spain seems likely. Real Madrid has also been linked to the player.

Barcelona have started negotiating a cash deal with a player exchange to sign Neymar from PSG, sources have told ESPN FC. pic.twitter.com/VAfJ4eOOVL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2019

PSG spent $246 million on Neymar just two summers ago but now may need to cut their losses with a player who has been more trouble than good. Despite regularly delivering goals, he's been injured at crucial moments and also had numerous off-the-field incidents, including striking a fan. PSG manager Thomas Tuchel kept him completely out of the team roster for last week's French league season opener against Nimes, a comfortable 3-0 win for the Parisian side.

It remains to be seen if such a deal would be sweet enough for PSG to accept. Coutinho still has a lot left to offer, while Rakitic, who opened up to CBS Sports about his desire to have Neymar back in Spain, will turn 32 years of age this season. But one thing is clear -- it appears that Neymar no longer has a place at PSG.

The transfer window in Spain closes on Sept. 2.

