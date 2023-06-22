Inter Miami goalkeeper and future teammate of Lionel Messi, Nick Marsman, recently spent some time in the hospital after suffering a spider bite. Marsman's wife, Nathalie den Dekker, documented the incident on her Instagram account, per TMZ Sports.

Marsman was visiting Zoo Miami when he was bitten by a venomous spider, and the effects were so severe that he had to be hospitalized. Marsman spent three days in the hospital, but he has since been released, according to a post from den Dekker.

When Marsman will return to the field remains unclear, but for now it looks like he will be okay after a scary situation.

Marsman is in his second season as Inter Miami's goalkeeper, and he has served as the backup to starter Drake Callender. Marsman has played in seven matches, and he has allowed 12 goals on 31 shots on goal against.

Prior to joining Inter Miami, Marsman spent 11 years playing in his home country of Netherlands.

In just a matter of weeks, Marsman and the rest of the Inter Miami squad will be joined by Messi, when the international soccer legend makes his highly-anticipated debut. That is expected to be against Cruz Azul on July 21.