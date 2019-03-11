Nike unveils 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup uniforms for USWNT, France, England and more

PARIS -- With the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup just under three months away, Nike unveiled its collection of World Cup uniforms on Monday in Paris.

Nike showcased 14 national team collections -- including the United States, Canada, France, and England -- ahead of this summer's tournament in France. On hand for the unveiling were more than 25 Nike soccer athletes, including American stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, both of whom were members of the 2015 USA squad that was crowned World Cup champion.

A number of women's exclusive kits were part of the collection rolled out on Monday, many of them bringing unique and interesting design elements that haven't been seen before in the World Cup. The United States' home kit will be white and subtly feature the names of all 50 states on the back of the jersey. The USA away kit will be red with an all-over stars and stripes design.

England has a notable new addition with a fancy away kit that features a darker red with a pattern featuring roses all over -- an exclusive look for the women.

Host country France will have an interesting away kit that features a hexadot pattern to pay tribute to the country's informal nickname (l'hexagone) and the dotted styles of French fashion.

But arguably the most noteworthy uniform of all belongs to Australia. The Matildas' new home jersey brings a wild pattern that is so very '90s.

As part of Nike's presentation at Palais Brongniart, the company outlined some of the technological and engineering features of the uniforms as well as some of the other gear that will be utilized during the event. In addition to the women's-specific advanced tech, the new kits are also touted as being environmentally friendly.

According to Nike, each 2019 kit is constructed using at least 12 recycled plastic bottles. The company says its sustainability efforts have helped divert more than six billion plastic bottles from landfills since 2010.