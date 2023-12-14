The NWSL Expansion Draft is just days away and official protected lists are now out. The league will welcome Bay FC and Utah Royals FC as its new teams, and on Friday the two expansion sides will select players from a handful of existing clubs. Several franchises opted to make trades for either full or partial roster protection at the deadline, making for an intriguing format for the upcoming event. Fans can watch the NWSL Expansion Draft on CBS Sports Network, with post-event coverage on Attacking Third on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here's how you can watch the event:

Viewing info

Date: Friday, Dec. 15



Friday, Dec. 15 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET TV: CBS Sports Network



Take a look at who has protection and the player lists ahead of the expansion draft:

Angel City FC

Full roster protection



Chicago Red Stars

Protected Players

Julia Bianchi



Ava Cook



Penelope Hocking



Taylor Malham



Tatumn Milazzo



Alyssa Naeher



Cari Roccaro



Ally Schlegel



Arin Wright



Unprotected Players

Jill Aguilera



Jenna Bike



Brooke Elby



Sami Feller



Samantha Fisher



Zoey Goralski



Sarah Griffith



Sophie Jones



Amanda Kowalski



Karina LeBlanc



Stephanie McCaffrey



Addie McCain



Zoe Morse



Sarah Woldmoe



Mackenzie Wood



Grace Yochum



Houston Dash

Full roster protection

Kansas City Current

Full roster protection

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Full roster protection

North Carolina Courage

Partial roster protection from Utah





Protected Players

Malia Berkely



Sydney Collins



Kerolin



Riley Jackson



Kaleigh Kurtz



Manaka Matsukubo



Narumi Miura



Casey Murphy



Denise O'Sullivan



Ryan Williams



Unprotected Players

Tess Boade



Marisa Bova



Mille Gejl



Hensley Hancuff



Haley Hopkins



Estelle Johnson



Rikako Kobayashi



Tyler Lussi



Rikke Madsen



Fuka Nagano



Victoria Pickett



Brianna Pinto



Clara Robbins



Katelyn Rowland



Meredith Speck



Olivia Wingate



OL Reign

Protected Players

Bethany Balcer



Alana Cook



Claudia Dickey



Sofia Huerta



Jordyn Huitema



Veronica Latsko



Phoebe McClernon



Quinn



Olivia Van der Jagt



Unprotected Players

Olivia Athens



Lauren Barnes



Elyse Bennett



Ryanne Brown



Jess Fishlock



Samantha Hiatt



Shae Holmes



Laurel Ivory



Jimena López



Luany



Alyssa Malonson



Maia Pérez



Morgan Proffitt (player rights)



Abby Wambach (player rights)



Orlando Pride

Full roster protection

Portland Thorns FC

Full roster protection

Racing Louisville FC

Partial roster protection from Bay FC



Protected Players

Ary Borges



Kirsten Davis



Savannah DeMelo



Abby Erceg



Jaelin Howell



Katie Lund



Lauren Milliet



Carson Pickett



Elli Pikkujämsä



Unprotected Players

Jordan Baggett



Hillary Beall



Jordyn Bloomer



Kayla Fischer



Parker Goins



Uchenna Kanu



Alanna Kennedy (player rights)



Thembi Kgatlana



Julia Lester



Paige Monaghan



Maddie Pokorny



Olivia Sekany



Wang Shuang



San Diego Wave FC

Partial protection from Utah Royals FC



Protected Players

Amirah Ali



Danielle Colaprico



Abby Dahlkemper



Naomi Girma



Taylor Kornieck



Kristen McNabb



Alex Morgan



Jaedyn Shaw



Kailen Sheridan



Unprotected Players

Belle Briede



Lauren Brzykcy



Kyra Carusa



Giovanna DeMarco



Meggie Dougherty Howard



Sierra Enge



Rachel Hill



Sofia Jakobsson



Carly Telford



Kelsey Turnbow



Shae Yanez



Washington Spirit

Full Roster Protection



Top players on the selection radar

There are only five of the league's existing clubs that will participate in Friday's draft. With the five clubs participating, and the current rules and process for this iteration of the expansion draft, it could signal a shorter event. This year, no free agents can be selected, so player rosters to protect are shorter. If an existing club has a player selected they can choose one additional player to protect as rounds go by.

So of the five clubs participating, who are the top players that should be on the Bay and Utah's draft board? Here's what we think:

Chicago Red Stars

A team that's currently in year zero after officially completing a franchise sale and welcomes in a new ownership group led by Laura Ricketts. They have several players in free agency and their protected list has several of their starting caliber players. There's still multiple options if either expansion side is looking to develop some players with only a few NWSL years behind them

Jenna Bike



Jill Aguilera



Addie McCain



Sarah Griffith

North Carolina Courage

It's a good thing the club has at least partial protection from Utah going into the expansion draft because they're a club with lots of up-and-coming talent and experienced players. They would've surely lost four players during the event, and there's still a chance they can lose at least two to Bay FC, so here's who we think Bay FC should consider:

Tess Boade



Estelle Johnson



Tyler Lussi



Victoria Pickett



Brianna Pinto



Katelyn Rowland



Meredith Speck



Olivia Wingate



OL Reign

The 2022 NWSL Shield winners and 2023 NWSL Championship runners-up have no roster protection and were one of the deepest terms during the season. The options are many for either Utah or the Bay, from decade-long veterans and depth role players (even retired players!), the possibilities are endless. Here's who we think should be on the draft board:

Olivia Athens



Elyse Bennett



Ryanne Brown



Jess Fishlock



Samantha Hiatt



Laurel Ivory



Jimena López



Luany



Racing Louisville FC

Utah Royals head coach Amy Rodriguez might be intrigued to build with a couple players from Louisville. Depending on how they will use international spots, Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu and South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana are two attacking players that would immediately impact the attack. Here's who else we think could be high on the selection board:

Jordan Baggett



Kayla Fischer



Parker Goins



Uchenna Kanu



Thembi Kgatlana



Julia Lester



Paige Monaghan





San Diego Wave FC

The Wave have partial protection from Utah Royals and that means their unprotected roster list is up for selection by Bay FC. There's plenty of players on the Wave with ties to California universities. So hopefully the Bay gets the California rivalry started early and goes for players that have had key roles over San Diego's two year NWSL history.