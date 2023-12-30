nwsl-18.jpg
NJ/NY Gotham FC ended their championship-winning year with another major moment on Sunday, when they announced the signing of Women's World Cup winner Crystal Dunn.

The U.S. women's national team veteran was arguably the most notable name on the free agency list this offseason, especially after she said she would leave the Portland Thorns last month. A three-time NWSL champion, Dunn brings a winning pedigree to a team that seems to be embracing their newfound status as one of the league's elite sides -- Gotham are also reportedly set to bring in fellow USWNT World Cup winners Rose Lavelle, Tierna Davidson, and Emily Sonnett.

The league's second-ever free agency window sets up for a busy offseason. More than 70 players with at least five years of experience in the NWSL can move around as free agents during this offseason, and the list includes some eye-popping names. n addition to the Gotham-bound group, fellow national team player Casey Krueger is reportedly on the move to the Washington Spirit from the Chicago Red Stars. Other USWNT stars like Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis are also free agents after their respective deals with the Portland Thorns and the Kansas City Current expired, with Mewis' exit from the Current already confirmed.

Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.

PositionPlayerSigned withOld team
MIDAngelina
Orlando Pride (three-year deal)OL Reign
MIDTaylor AylmerTBDRacing Louisville FC
GKNicole BarnhartTBDWashington Spirit
GKMichelle BetosTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCamryn BiegalskiTBDWashington Spirit
GKEmily BoydTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFAmber BrooksTBDWashington Spirit
FWDSimone CharleyTBDAngel City FC
DEFAllysha ChapmanTBDHouston Dash
MIDEmily CurranTBDHouston Dash
DEFTierna DavidsonTBDChicago Red Stars
GKElla DederickTBDHouston Dash
FWDMakenzy DoniakSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
FWDImani DorseyUtah Royals (two-year deal)NJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCrystal DunnNJ/NY Gotham FCPortland Thorns FC
DEFCaprice DydascoBay FC (two-year deal)Houston Dash
MIDElizabeth EddyTBDAngel City FC
FWDEmina EkicMelbourne CityRacing Louisville FC
MIDSinead FarrellyTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
MIDBayley FeistTBDWashington Spirit
DEFSabrina FloresTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFEmily FoxTBDNorth Carolina Courage
MIDMakamae Gomera-StevensTBDHouston Dash
DEFSarah GordenAngel City FC (three-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDPaulina GramagliaTBDHouston Dash
FWDShea GroomTBDHouston Dash
DEFMadison HammondTBDAngel City FC
MIDTori HusterTBDWashington Spirit
GKBrittany IsenhourTBDAngel City FC
GKDevon KerrTBDHouston Dash
FWDTziarra KingTBDOL Reign
DEFMeghan KlingenbergTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAli KriegerAnnounced retirementNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCasey KruegerTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFNatalia KuikkaTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDRose LavelleTBDOL Reign
MIDJordyn ListroTBDOrlando Pride
MIDAllie LongTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
FWDCheyna MatthewsAnnounced retirementChicago Red Stars
DEFMerritt MathiasAngel City FC (one-year deal)
Angel City FC
MIDSavannah McCaskillSan Diego Wave (three-year deal)Angel City FC
FWDJessica McDonaldTBDRacing Louisville FC
DEFTegan McGradyTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFAddisyn MerrickUtah Royals (two-year deal)Kansas City Current
MIDSam MewisTBDKansas City Current
GKCassie MillerTBDKansas City Current
FWDNadia NadimTBDRacing Louisville FC
FWDYuki NagasatoTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFKiki PickettTBDNorth Carolina Courage
DEFMadison PogarchUtah Royals (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
MIDTaylor PorterTBDPortland Thorns FC
FWDMegan RapinoeAnnounced retirementOL Reign
FWDBrittany RatcliffeTBDNorth Carolina Courage
DEFCari RoccaroChicago Red Stars (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
DEFMaria SanchezHouston Dash (three-year deal)Houston Dash
DEFBecky SauerbrunnTBDPortland Thorns FC
MIDDesiree ScottTBDKansas City Current
DEFKayla SharplesBay FC (two-year deal)Chicago Red Stars
FWDMarissa ShevaTBDWashington Spirit
MIDMana ShimTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
DEFCheyenne ShortsTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDChristine SinclairTBDPortland Thorns FC
DEFEmily SonnettTBDOL Reign
DEFBianca St. GeorgesTBDChicago Red Stars
MIDNikki StantonTBDOL Reign
MIDElla StevensTBDChicago Red Stars
DEFKylie StromOrlando Pride (three-year deal)Orlando Pride
FWDMallory SwansonTBDChicago Red Stars
MIDEmily Van EgmondTBDSan Diego Wave FC
FWDMichele VasconcelosUtah Royals (two-year deal)Portland Thorns FC
MIDMarisa ViggianoRacing Louisville (two-year deal)Houston Dash
MIDDani WeatherholtTBDAngel City FC
FWDMallory WeberTBDKansas City Current
DEFChristen WestphalSan Diego Wave FC (two-year deal)San Diego Wave FC
MIDMcCall ZerboniTBDNJ/NY Gotham FC