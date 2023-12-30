NJ/NY Gotham FC ended their championship-winning year with another major moment on Sunday, when they announced the signing of Women's World Cup winner Crystal Dunn.

The U.S. women's national team veteran was arguably the most notable name on the free agency list this offseason, especially after she said she would leave the Portland Thorns last month. A three-time NWSL champion, Dunn brings a winning pedigree to a team that seems to be embracing their newfound status as one of the league's elite sides -- Gotham are also reportedly set to bring in fellow USWNT World Cup winners Rose Lavelle, Tierna Davidson, and Emily Sonnett.

The league's second-ever free agency window sets up for a busy offseason. More than 70 players with at least five years of experience in the NWSL can move around as free agents during this offseason, and the list includes some eye-popping names. n addition to the Gotham-bound group, fellow national team player Casey Krueger is reportedly on the move to the Washington Spirit from the Chicago Red Stars. Other USWNT stars like Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis are also free agents after their respective deals with the Portland Thorns and the Kansas City Current expired, with Mewis' exit from the Current already confirmed.

Here's an updating list of players who are on the move -- and where they end up -- as the NWSL's second free agency period gets underway.