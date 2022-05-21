The regular season continues in the National Women's Soccer League on Saturday night. Two games are on the docket as Portland Thorns FC host Houston Dash, and Angel City FC face Kansas City Current. On Sunday, there will be an intriguing quadruple header of games with plenty on the line early on in the season, and you can watch it live on Paramount+.

Here's what to know about this weekend's NWSL action:

Schedule and how to watch

Saturday, May 21

Portland Thorns FC vs Houston Dash, 6 p.m. ET (Twitch)



Angel City FC vs Kansas City Current, 10:30 p.m. ET (Twitch)



Sunday, May 22

North Carolina Courage vs San Diego Wave FC, 2 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Racing Louisville FC, 5 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



OL Reign vs Washington Spirit, 6 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Orlando Pride vs Chicago Red Stars, 7 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to follow Attacking Third, A CBS Soccer Podcast devoted to bringing you everything you need to know from the NWSL and around the globe.

Reign, Courage, and Current aim for wins

OL Reign will host Washington Spirit as the two teams meet for the third time this month. The two clubs kicked off their regular season against each other before meeting in the Challenge Cup semifinal with OL on the losing end of the previous meetings. The third meeting will be the final regular season match between them, and it could provide some fireworks on the pitch.

The Reign will look to Rose Lavelle to spearhead the attack against their east coast rivals, as she leads the team in total shots (12), expected goals (xG 1.92), and shots on target (six).

Kansas City will be on the road to face Angel City at Banc of California Stadium and are still on the hunt for their first regular season win. If forward Elyse Bennett is able to play more minutes the Current will better their chances for a result. The rookie has rapidly become an asset in the Current's attack, scoring a goal and recording an assist in their previous match against Orlando.

North Carolina are still searching for their first regular season win after beginning 2022 as Challenge Cup champions. The team has been dealing with several players out under COVID protocol, and the quick turnaround between games has forced the team into some player rotations. Forward Jorian Baucom slotted deeper into a holding midfield role during their recent loss against the Pride on Wednesday, and the club might have to get creative with personnel on the pitch once more in order to get something from this one.

Will Orlando and Portland extend undefeated streaks?

Portland Thorns will host Houston Dash at Providence Park as the two sides meet for the first time this season. Portland remain the only undefeated team in the regular season after three matches played and will look to extend their unbeaten streak.

Portland have strong attacking pieces in Sophia Smith, Morgan Weaver and Christine Sinclair leading the way, but they have scored only one goal over their last two matches after 3-0 opening day win against Kansas City. Smith currently leads the team in total shots (14), shots on target (seven), and goals scored (two).

Orlando Pride will host Chicago Red Stars on Sunday as the two teams play each other for the first time in the regular season. After an 3-0 opening day loss, the Pride are undefeated in their last three matches, and the team will likely rely on the current form of striker Sydney Leroux. While only ranked fifth among the team in total minutes played to date (298), Leroux leads the Pride in total shots (14), shots on target (four), and goals scored (two).

The return of Leroux has provided an attacking spark for the club, which relied on physical play through long stretches of games in the early parts of this season to squeak out results. The game plan has more or less worked in their current three-game undefeated streak, producing more fouls than receiving in that stretch.