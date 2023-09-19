The National Women's Soccer League will return to Boston in 2026. The league announced Tuesday that they have awarded expansion rights to Boston Unity Soccer Partners (BUSC), a women-led ownership group, in an effort to bring women's soccer back to the historic sports city. The yet-to-be-named club will be the 15th team in the league.

The news comes just after Utah Royals FC and Bay FC were named earlier this year as expansion sides for the upcoming 2024 season.

"I'm excited to expand the NWSL's footprint and continue its transformative growth in our return to Boston, one of the world's most iconic sports cities," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "We are very proud to welcome Boston Unity Soccer Partners to our ownership group. They bring an impressive roster of business leaders committed to continuing Boston's legacy of sports excellence and delivering a successful team to a very passionate fanbase. We are thrilled for their entry to the league in the 2026 season and add a new chapter to the storied history of Boston sports."

No Breakers return in Boston

Boston Unity Soccer Partners is led by Juno Equity Founder and Boston Celtics Minority Owner Jennifer Epstein, strategic marketer and brand builder Stephanie Connaughton, Women's Foundation of Boston Co-Founder and CFO Ami Danoff and Flybridge Capital General Partner Anna Palmer.

The managing board will include Epstein, who will serve as the controlling partner, and Connaughton, Danoff and Palmer, who will all serve as managing partners.

"Boston is the greatest sports city in the world, and we are thrilled to bring the NWSL back to this passionate fan base," said Epstein. "Our goal is to build a championship-caliber franchise that the city can be proud of, both on the pitch and in the community. We will be relentless and daring in our quest to add another chapter to the city's unrivaled sports legacy.:

The NWSL Boston franchise will be the first Division 1 professional women's soccer team in the area since 2017. A previous NWSL franchise, Boston Breakers, was a founding member of the league after previous stints in the WUSA and WPS. In their final year, they finished in 9th place among a 10-team table, with USWNT players Rose Lavelle and Midge Purce in their rookie season.

They officially ceased operations in 2018, after the NWSL Draft, and later a dispersal draft took place for rostered players with athletes headed to different teams across the league. After the Breakers folding, there was a perception that women's pro soccer could one day return to the major sports market. Though no official club name, crest, or colors has been announced for the new Boston franchise, any chance of a full circle moment for the Breakers return is unlikely.

The Boston Breakers trademark is currently filed with the United States Football League (USFL) as of April 2023. The minor league football organization is in recent talks to merge with the XFL ahead of the 2024 season. The trademark filing likely means that NWSL Boston will have an entirely new identity and the build-up to the 2026 season will allow a head start on branding and facilities.

The new ownership group has already begun preliminary renovation plans for George R. White Stadium. The facility is located in historic Franklin Park, an established part of Boston. Community reactions to the plans have been mixed.

What's Next

The 2023 regular sesaon is in the final stretch and none of the 12 teams have officially been eliminated from playoff contention despite only three weeks of play remaining. The season ends on Oct. 15 and the postseason begins with quarterfinals on Oct. 22 and semifinals on Nov. 5. The 2023 NWSL Championship takes place at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California on Nov. 11.