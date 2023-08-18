The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season returns on Friday after a pause for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. There's a full slate of games as all 12 clubs are back in action. Week 16 begins with the Kansas City Current against OL Reign, and closes out on Sunday with a doubleheader. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Take a look at the upcoming schedule:

NWSL Week 16

All times Eastern

Friday, Aug. 18

Kansas City Current vs. OL Reign, 8 p.m. on Paramount+



Saturday, Aug. 19

Racing Louisville FC vs Angel City FC , 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+

vs , 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+ Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit , 8:30 p.m. Paramount+

vs. , 8:30 p.m. Paramount+ San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC , 10 p.m. Paramount+

Sunday, Aug. 20

Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars , 7 p.m. on Paramount+

vs. , 7 p.m. on Paramount+ Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage , 10:30 p.m. Paramount+

Regular season returns

Year 11 of the league continues with the 2023 regular season. The Challenge Cup kept teams busy during the early stages of the World Cup schedule, but now we get back to the regular season grind. Many clubs are welcoming the return of international players back from the World Cup and they are getting into the mix at a crucial time. The league is entering the final third of the season with just seven weeks remaining. Most U.S. women's national team players are still away, but some could feature this weekend.

Red Stars head coach Chris Pretrucelli said goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is back and training with the team, and will be available for selection on Saturday. Reign head coach Laura Harvey told media that Brazilian players and Canadian players have returned, but the long road trip to Kansas City may have come a day too early to work players back into the fold.

Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: Sixth-place San Diego and third-place Gotham will battle it out for playoff positioning on Saturday. The Wave had a few wipeouts during the Challenge Cup and ultimately crashed out of the competition. They are now getting back to a regular season where they are winless in their last five regular season games with three draws and two losses.

They'll have a tough test to turn things around against Gotham FC. The east coast side had a good run in the Challenge Cup and fell just short of a semifinal appearance, failing to advance from the group stage on tiebreakers. A healthy Midge Purce back on the pitch has been an added boost in form for the team, and a win against San Diego could keep them in contention for the NWSL shield.

Under-the-radar match

Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit: Ninth-place Houston is straddling the thin line between bottom-table spoiler or playoff contender. They'll host fifth-place Washington Spirit with a chance to get closer to that top-eight playoff line. If the formation continues to keep forward Ebony Salmon up top and more central, the Dash may finally get back in the win column.

The Spirit have missed their World Cup players over the last several weeks and will be eager to get them onto the pitch when they're able. Midfielder Ashley Sanchez and Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury didn't get playing time with the USWNT in the World Cup but will be crucial starters if ready to go. The Spirit are firmly in the shield race, but a loss could see them slip a bit back in the playoff race.