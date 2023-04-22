The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season returns with a full slate this weekend after midweek Challenge Cup action. It all starts on Saturday as the Reign host the Red Stars and ends on Sunday with a California grudge match between the San Diego Wave and Angel City FC as all 12 clubs continue to build on their early season performances. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Paramount+.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

NWSL Week Three

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 22

Sunday, April 23

Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride, 5 p.m. on Paramount+

Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC: The two California teams have the youngest rivalry to date as they both are in their second season as NWSL franchises. The Wave earned two wins against Angel City in their four meetings last year, but each win has come at home in San Diego, with a draw and loss on the road in Los Angeles. Angel City head coach Freya Coombe credits the home environment in the rivalry game for an added element of motivation.

"I'm excited. I know that the crowd is going to be out in full force. I think that anytime you play at BMO, in front of a loud, energetic crowd, it brings out the best in us. Just looking forward to another great opportunity to play in that environment,"

Angel City FC recently signed USWNT midfielder Julie Ertz and she is expected to be available for selection after she was unavailable for the team's midweek Challenge Cup match against OL Reign. Coombe believes Ertz's familiarity with former teammate Savannah McCaskill will help get the midfield acclimated.

"I think for her, she'll be able to complement Sav [McCaskill], they've played together before and they have knowledge of each other's tendencies already. I think in addition to that, she'll just add that aerial presence in the center of midfield. As well as being able to defend those transitional moments."

Under-the-radar match

Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City FC: The two teams have yet to pick up a win in the regular season, but each side picked up a result on Wednesday during their Challenge Cup games. Kansas City recently parted ways with former head coach Matt Potter, though the club says the decision wasn't directly tied to results, but "related to issues around his leadership and employment responsibilities," and has named Caroline Sjoblom as interim head coach in the meantime.

K.C. has been dealing with a hefty injury report and has gotten off to a slow defensive start this season with nine goals conceded over three losses. The return of Debinha into the starting lineup and Vanessa DiBernardo is slowly changing the dynamic in the midfield, and two goals from CeCe Kizer during Challenge Cup may help the Current get their first result of the regular season.

Orlando Pride have struggled to close out games, conceding multiple goals in stoppage time over their first four games of the year. Though the team may finally have an answer in goal with goalkeeper Carly Nelson who faced 18 shots and made five saves in a Challenge Cup draw against North Carolina Courage.