The NWSL Playoffs get underway when the OL Reign and Angel City FC square off in the first round on Friday night. The two teams will go head to head at Lumen Field in Seattle and the winner will go on to meet San Diego Wave FC in the semifinals. The two sides are familiar foes with five meetings between them this year across all competitions. OL Reign have the winning record this year with three wins, but Angel City are in peak form heading to the postseason. Fans can watch all the action on Paramount+.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing info

Date: Friday, Oct. 20 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 20 | 10 p.m. ET Place: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington



Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: OL Reign -122; Draw +250; Angel City +291

Want more coverage of women's soccer? Listen below and make sure to watch Attacking Third on Golazo Network Monday, Wednesday and Friday for all your USWNT, NWSL and WSL women's soccer coverage.

Playoff rules

The NWSL postseason is a knockout-round format. Six teams advanced to the playoffs with three rounds of competition including two first round matches, two semifinal games (Nov. 5), and the NWSL Championship (Nov. 11). Each playoff game will be 90 minutes of regulation, and if the score is tied, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played. If the two periods of extra-time has not determined a winner, then a penalty kick shootout will take place.

Players to watch

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign): The longtime Reign player announced her impending retirement earlier this year ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. She helped the team punch their playoff ticket on Decision Day when she scored twice on the road against Chicago. The two goals put her in second place in league history for most goal contributions with one club. She has 80 all-time goal contributions for the Reign across 129 matches and has one last chance to make some magic happen at home in Seattle.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

M.A. Vignola (Angel City FC): The second-year Angel City defender has had a breakout season under interim head coach Becki Tweed. Her ability to cover ground and be an outlet on offense has aided the team in an impressive second half of the season. She's playing with more freedom at fullback and has become a proactive part of the attack. She provided the opening goal and recorded an assist during Angel City's playoff-clinching victory against Portland Thorns.

Storylines

OL Reign: Make no mistake about it, the Reign struggled during their final stretch of the season. They enter the playoffs in streaky form, with a 2-2-2 record in the last six games, but are coming off a recent 3-0 win against last-place Chicago to close out the regular season. They have a winning record against Angel City across all competitions, and the veteran players to keep perspective and manage expectations. The postseason is where anything can happen, and getting Rose Lavelle and Sofia Huerta back for playoffs could be an x-factor advantage for the Reign.

Angel City FC: The Los Angeles side is the hottest team heading into the postseason. There's zero doubt that Tweed has the players bought in and ready to take on big opponents. They have only one loss in their last 11 games and finally picked up a win against the Reign in August at home during their unbeaten stretch. A 2022 expansion franchise with big ambitions. they're headed to the postseason in their second season, where anything can happen. The quarterfinal could be a chance for Angel City to level the West Coast competition after taking down Portland 5-1 on Decision Day.

Prediction

Angel City has the form and OL Reign has the experience, it'll lead to early nerves before Reign gets settled and get the job done Pick: OL Reign 2, Angel City FC 1.