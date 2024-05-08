CBS Sports and NWSL announced an expanded partnership adding multiplatform coverage of the 2024 regular season on Wednesday. An additional 22 regular season matches will feature across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network. The new partnership provides soccer fans with even more NWSL coverage in addition to content already on CBS, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Fans can watch NWSL games beginning Wednesday with these games below.

Here's how to watch all the mid-week action:

Viewing information

All times Eastern

Wednesday, May 8

Houston Dash vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network



Seattle Reign FC vs. Kansas City Current, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network



San Diego Wave FC vs. Utah Royals FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network



Here's the additional matches:

Sunday, May 12

Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals, 5:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, May 19

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 5:00 p.m. on Paramount+

Seattle Reign vs. Orlando Pride, 6:00 PM on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Saturday, June 8

Chicago Red Stars vs. Bay FC, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, June 9

Kansas City Current vs. Seattle Reign, 6:00 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, June 19

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave, 7:00 p.m. Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, June 23

Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current, 4:00 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Seattle Reign vs. Racing Louisville, 6:00 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars, 6:00 p.m. on Paramount+

Sunday, June 30

Angel City vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, July 7

Seattle Reign vs. Utah Royals, 6:00 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, Sept. 1

Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 6:00 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

San Diego Wave FC vs. Washington Spirit, 8:00 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, Sept. 8

Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride, 6:00 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

San Diego Wave vs. North Carolina Courage 8:00 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, Sept. 29

Seattle Reign FC vs. Bay FC, 6:00 p.m. on Paramount+

Chicago Red Stars vs. North Carolina Courage, 6:00 p.m. on Paramount+

Saturday, Oct. 12

Chicago Red Stars vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 4:00 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, Oct. 13

San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash, 8:00 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, Oct. 20

Angel City vs. Utah Royals, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Quick turnarounds

Houston Dash and Kansas City Current have mid-week matches after playing each other on Sunday in a match that experienced a lengthy weather delay. Both coaches were vocal about the long delay and its extended effect on their squads ahead of a quick turnaround. KC Current coach Vlatko Andonovski was specific about the different challenges his side would endure ahead of their game against Seattle Reign FC.

"There's so many things on the training scheduled in Seattle, so we're not going to be able to do that," Andonovski said after Sunday's match. "Obviously, we lost the whole day of opportunity to recover. So the schedule, like I said, it's already challenging to start off with. We have by far the worst schedule in the league, and this just made it even worse."

The Dash will host Gotham FC on Wednesday, so there were no travel concerns for Houston, but Dash head coach Fran Alonso was also mindful of the delay and quick turnaround ahead of the game. The first-year manager noted in pre-game comments that Gotham had an extra day of recovery and the team messaging over the week has been through video, with an emphasis on analysis, so the players can focus on recovery.

Look ahead

CBS is the official home of the NWSL Championship, scheduled for November 23, and select NWSL matches. Fans can keep up with the NWSL on CBS Sports schedule for more viewing information.