CBS Sports is the official home of the inaugural NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup in English. The tournament kicks off on July 19, and CBS Sports will air multiplatform English-language coverage of every tournament match. The schedule includes 30 group stage matches, two semifinals on August 6, and it will conclude with the championship match on Oct. 25.
All 33 games will stream live on Paramount+ and 11 fixtures will air simulcasted on CBS Sports Golazo Network. An additional 12 matches will be simulcasted on CBS Sports Network, including the semifinals and championship match.
"We look forward to showcasing elite international women's soccer action this summer with our exclusive English-language coverage of the Summer Cup, featuring two of the world's best women's soccer leagues and an exciting North American rivalry," said Dan Weinberg, EVP Programming, CBS Sports. "The addition of this tournament bolsters our growing portfolio of women's soccer coverage, and we're thrilled to further expand our partnership with the NWSL, with more than 75 matches across our broadcast, cable and streaming platforms this season."
Here's everything you need to know about the new partnership:
What is the Summer Cup?
The NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup is the first-ever crossover tournament between professional women's domestic leagues in the United States (NWSL) and Mexico (LIGA MX Femenil). In 2024, the NWSL is celebrating its 12th campaign, while LMXF is currently in its eighth year, and the neighboring leagues will face off while the Olympic Games take place in Paris.
All 14 NWSL clubs will participate as well as six LIGA MX Femenil teams, and a group stage format will kick things off with playoffs and a championship final. Tigres UANL, Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca and Tijuana are the Mexican sides that have earned their spot in the tournament. The Summer Cup will serve as competition for the NWSL during an extended season break for the Oympics.
There will be five groups of four teams, and the four teams with the highest earned points will advance to the semifinals, adding a layer of chaos where teams could win their group and possibly not make the knockout rounds.
Take a look at the groups:
2024 Summer Cup groups
Group A
Portland Thorns FC
Seattle Reign FC
Utah Royals FC
Tijuana
Group B
Angel City FC
San Diego Wave FC
Bay FC
Club América
Group C
Kansas City Current
Houston Dash
Tigres UANL
Pachuca
Group D
NJ/NY Gotham FC
Washington Spirit
Chicago Red Stars
Chivas de Guadalajara
Group E
Orlando Pride
North Carolina Courage
Racing Louisville FC
Rayadas de Monterrey
Here's how to watch the Summer Cup:
CBS Sports Summer Cup Schedule
|Matches
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform
Seattle Reign vs. Utah Royals
Fri., July 19
9 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
Tigres vs. Pachuca
Fri., July 19
10 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
Chicago Red Stars vs. NY/NJ Gotham
Sat., July 20
5 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride
Sat., July 20
7:30 PM
Paramount+
Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash
Sat., July 20
8 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
Racing Louisville vs. Rayadas
Sat., July 20
8 PM
Paramount+
San Diego Wave vs. Bay FC
Sat., July 20
10 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
Angel City vs. America
Sat., July 20
10 PM
Paramount+
Washington Spirit vs. Chivas
Sun., July 21
4:30 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
Portland Thorns vs. Tijuana
Sun., July 21
7: PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas
Fri., July 26
8 PM
Paramount+
Racing Louisville vs. North Carolina Courage
Fri., July 26
8 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
San Diego Wave vs. America
Fri., July 26
10 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
Bay FC vs. Angel City
Fri., July 26
10:30 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
Orlando Pride vs. Rayadas
Sat., July 27
6 PM
Paramount+
Kansas City Current vs. Pachuca
Sat., July 27
8 PM
Paramount+
Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns
Sat., July 27
10:00 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
Seattle Reign vs. Tijuana
Sun., July 28
6 PM
Paramount+
NY/NJ Gotham vs. Washington Spirit
Sun., July 28
6 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
Houston Dash vs. Tigres
Sun., July 28
8 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
North Carolina Courage vs. Rayadas
Wed., July 31
7 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars
Wed., July 31
7:30 PM
Paramount+
Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign
Wed., July 31
10 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
Utah Royals vs. Tijuana
Wed., July 31
10 PM
Paramount+
Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville
Thurs., Aug. 1
7 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
Houston Dash vs. Pachuca
Thurs., Aug. 1
8 PM
Paramount+
Kansas City Current vs. Tigres
Thurs., Aug. 1
8 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
Angel City vs. San Diego Wave
Thurs., Aug. 1
10 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
NY/NJ Gotham vs. Chivas
Fri., Aug. 2
8 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
Bay FC vs. America
Fri., Aug. 2
10:30 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
Semifinals
Tues., Aug. 6
5 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
Semifinals
Tues., Aug. 6
9 PM
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
Final
Fri., Oct. 25
TBD
Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network