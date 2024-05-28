CBS Sports is the official home of the inaugural NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup in English. The tournament kicks off on July 19, and CBS Sports will air multiplatform English-language coverage of every tournament match. The schedule includes 30 group stage matches, two semifinals on August 6, and it will conclude with the championship match on Oct. 25.

All 33 games will stream live on Paramount+ and 11 fixtures will air simulcasted on CBS Sports Golazo Network. An additional 12 matches will be simulcasted on CBS Sports Network, including the semifinals and championship match.

"We look forward to showcasing elite international women's soccer action this summer with our exclusive English-language coverage of the Summer Cup, featuring two of the world's best women's soccer leagues and an exciting North American rivalry," said Dan Weinberg, EVP Programming, CBS Sports. "The addition of this tournament bolsters our growing portfolio of women's soccer coverage, and we're thrilled to further expand our partnership with the NWSL, with more than 75 matches across our broadcast, cable and streaming platforms this season."

Here's everything you need to know about the new partnership:

What is the Summer Cup?

The NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup is the first-ever crossover tournament between professional women's domestic leagues in the United States (NWSL) and Mexico (LIGA MX Femenil). In 2024, the NWSL is celebrating its 12th campaign, while LMXF is currently in its eighth year, and the neighboring leagues will face off while the Olympic Games take place in Paris.

All 14 NWSL clubs will participate as well as six LIGA MX Femenil teams, and a group stage format will kick things off with playoffs and a championship final. Tigres UANL, Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca and Tijuana are the Mexican sides that have earned their spot in the tournament. The Summer Cup will serve as competition for the NWSL during an extended season break for the Oympics.

There will be five groups of four teams, and the four teams with the highest earned points will advance to the semifinals, adding a layer of chaos where teams could win their group and possibly not make the knockout rounds.

Take a look at the groups:

2024 Summer Cup groups

Group A

Portland Thorns FC

Seattle Reign FC

Utah Royals FC

Tijuana

Group B

Angel City FC

San Diego Wave FC

Bay FC

Club América

Group C

Kansas City Current

Houston Dash

Tigres UANL

Pachuca

Group D

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Washington Spirit

Chicago Red Stars

Chivas de Guadalajara

Group E

Orlando Pride

North Carolina Courage

Racing Louisville FC

Rayadas de Monterrey

Here's how to watch the Summer Cup:

CBS Sports Summer Cup Schedule