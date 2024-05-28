banda.jpg
CBS Sports is the official home of the inaugural NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup in English. The tournament kicks off on July 19, and CBS Sports will air multiplatform English-language coverage of every tournament match. The schedule includes 30 group stage matches, two semifinals on August 6, and it will conclude with the championship match on Oct. 25. 

All 33 games will stream live on Paramount+ and 11 fixtures will air simulcasted on CBS Sports Golazo Network. An additional 12 matches will be simulcasted on CBS Sports Network, including the semifinals and championship match.

"We look forward to showcasing elite international women's soccer action this summer with our exclusive English-language coverage of the Summer Cup, featuring two of the world's best women's soccer leagues and an exciting North American rivalry," said Dan Weinberg, EVP Programming, CBS Sports. "The addition of this tournament bolsters our growing portfolio of women's soccer coverage, and we're thrilled to further expand our partnership with the NWSL, with more than 75 matches across our broadcast, cable and streaming platforms this season."

Here's everything you need to know about the new partnership:

What is the Summer Cup?

The NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup is the first-ever crossover tournament between professional women's domestic leagues in the United States (NWSL) and Mexico (LIGA MX Femenil). In 2024, the NWSL is celebrating its 12th campaign, while LMXF is currently in its eighth year, and the neighboring leagues will face off while the Olympic Games take place in Paris.

All 14 NWSL clubs will participate as well as six LIGA MX Femenil teams, and a group stage format will kick things off with playoffs and a championship final. Tigres UANL, Club América, Chivas de Guadalajara, Rayadas de Monterrey, Pachuca and Tijuana are the Mexican sides that have earned their spot in the tournament. The Summer Cup will serve as competition for the NWSL during an extended season break for the Oympics. 

There will be five groups of four teams, and the four teams with the highest earned points will advance to the semifinals, adding a layer of chaos where teams could win their group and possibly not make the knockout rounds.

Take a look at the groups: 

2024 Summer Cup groups

Group A

  • Portland Thorns FC

  • Seattle Reign FC

  • Utah Royals FC

  • Tijuana

Group B

  • Angel City FC

  • San Diego Wave FC

  • Bay FC

  • Club América

Group C

  • Kansas City Current

  • Houston Dash

  • Tigres UANL

  • Pachuca

Group D

  • NJ/NY Gotham FC

  • Washington Spirit

  • Chicago Red Stars

  • Chivas de Guadalajara

Group E

  • Orlando Pride

  • North Carolina Courage

  • Racing Louisville FC

  • Rayadas de Monterrey

Here's how to watch the Summer Cup:

CBS Sports Summer Cup Schedule

MatchesDateTime (ET)Platform

Seattle Reign vs. Utah Royals

Fri., July 19

9 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Tigres vs. Pachuca

Fri., July 19

10 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Chicago Red Stars vs. NY/NJ Gotham

Sat., July 20

5 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride

Sat., July 20

7:30 PM

Paramount+

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash

Sat., July 20

8 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Racing Louisville vs. Rayadas

Sat., July 20

8 PM

Paramount+

San Diego Wave vs. Bay FC

Sat., July 20

10 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Angel City vs. America

Sat., July 20

10 PM

Paramount+

Washington Spirit vs. Chivas

Sun., July 21

4:30 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Portland Thorns vs. Tijuana

Sun., July 21

7: PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas

Fri., July 26

8 PM

Paramount+

Racing Louisville vs. North Carolina Courage

Fri., July 26

8 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

San Diego Wave vs. America

Fri., July 26

10 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Bay FC vs. Angel City

Fri., July 26

10:30 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Orlando Pride vs. Rayadas

Sat., July 27

6 PM

Paramount+

Kansas City Current vs. Pachuca

Sat., July 27

8 PM

Paramount+

Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns

Sat., July 27

10:00 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Seattle Reign vs. Tijuana

Sun., July 28

6 PM

Paramount+

NY/NJ Gotham vs. Washington Spirit

Sun., July 28

6 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Houston Dash vs. Tigres

Sun., July 28

8 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

North Carolina Courage vs. Rayadas

Wed., July 31

7 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars

Wed., July 31

7:30 PM

Paramount+

Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign

Wed., July 31

10 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Utah Royals vs. Tijuana

Wed., July 31

10 PM

Paramount+

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville

Thurs., Aug. 1

7  PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Houston Dash vs. Pachuca

Thurs., Aug. 1

8  PM

Paramount+

Kansas City Current vs. Tigres

Thurs., Aug. 1

8  PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Angel City vs. San Diego Wave

Thurs., Aug. 1

10 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

NY/NJ Gotham vs. Chivas

Fri., Aug. 2

8 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Bay FC vs. America

Fri., Aug. 2

10:30 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Semifinals

Tues., Aug. 6

5 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Semifinals

Tues., Aug. 6

9 PM

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Final

Fri., Oct. 25

TBD

Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network