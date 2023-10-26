Olympiacos F.C. will host West Ham United in a 2023 UEFA Europa League showdown on Thursday on Paramount+. The Greek side has tallied a draw and a loss in two Europa League matches and had their last league match suspended after an opposing player was hit by a firework at the start of the second half. Meanwhile, the Hammers have won their first two matches in Europa League, but are coming off of a 4-1 loss to Aston Villa in league play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Olympiacos vs. West Ham odds list West Ham as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Olympiacos as the +170 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch West Ham vs. Olympiacos

Olympiacos vs. West Ham date: Thursday, Oct. 26

Olympiacos vs. West Ham time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Olympiacos vs. West Ham live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for West Ham vs. Olympiacos

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Olympiacos vs. West Ham, Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -130 payout. The home team has tallied five goals over their first two Europa League matches despite not getting wins to show for it. However, they also gave up three goals to SC Freiburg in one of those outings, which opens up the door for a West Ham side that has scored two or more goals in three of their last four games across all competitions.

The Hammers have also conceded six goals in their last two games, which is a big reason the expert expects plenty of goals to be scored in Thursday's Europa League match.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

