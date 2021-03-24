The U.S. men's U-23 side will square off against Mexico in Olympic quailfiers on Wednesday night at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico. Both teams have already clinched a spot in the semifinal after picking up wins against Dominican Republic and Costa Rica in group A competition. The final group A fixture is is an opportunity for the U.S. to clinch the top spot in the group. Mexico is currently on top of group standings on goal difference.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, March 24

: Wednesday, March 24 Time : 9:30 p.m. ET

: 9:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Jalisco -- Guadalajara, Mexico

: Estadio Jalisco -- Guadalajara, Mexico TV: FS1, TUDN

Storylines

U-23 USMNT: The team got off to a rocky start against Costa Rica as they defeated the Ticos by a narrow 1-0 margin. A slow start against the Dominican Republic, however, gave way to a goal scoring display in the second half and an eventual 4-0 victory. The two wins mean head coach Jason Kreis and the team have already advanced into the Olympic qualifying semifinal, and the finally group match against Mexico is largely for regional pride. The U.S. is 2-0-1 vs. Mexico at Olympic qualifying since it became an Under-23 competition in 1992.

Mexico: Playing qualifiers at home, head coach Jamie Lozano has Mexico dominating their opposition. They outscored first two Group A matches 8-1, topping Dominican Republic 4-1 in its opener and Costa Rica 4-0 on Sunday. After an even first half against Dominican Republic, Sebastian Cordova netted a hat trick in the second to put things out of reach. Cordova added another against Costa Rica, as the hosts recorded another Olympic qualifying victory and clinched its spot in the semifinals.

USMNT vs. Mexico prediction

A physical battle between the two sides will likely lead to some choppy play and a low scoreline. Pick: Draw USA 1, Mexico 1.