The Oral Roberts men's soccer team is dealing with the loss of captain Eugene Quaynor. According to a report from KTUL, Quaynor died in a car crash on Wednesday night.

Quaynor was stopped at a red light in Tusla, Okla. when an allegedly drunk driver slammed into the back of his car. Quaynor's vehicle then slammed into a retaining wall and caught fire. Bystanders attempted to free Quaynor from the vehicle, but the doors would not open, per the police report.

By the time the windows were broken out and emergency personnel arrived, flames had engulfed Quaynor's vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oral Roberts released a statement on Quaynor's tragic death and noted that he embodied the school's core values.

"We mourn the loss of Oral Roberts men's soccer student-athlete, Eugene Quaynor," the school said in a statement. "Eugene was the epitome of the mission we strive for. He was a captain and had a spirit-empowered heart ready to impact the world for Jesus. His infectious smile will be missed, but we will never forget #27."

The driver of the SUV that killed Quaynor was allegedly "unsteady on his feet, unable to walk and showed signs of intoxication." Pending the results of the toxicology report, the District Attorney's office will recommend charges.