The National Women's Soccer League Fall Series is back in action on Fridaynas Orlando Pride and Houston Dash square off on CBS Sports Network. The Pride and Dash are meeting for the second and final time this Fall Series. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this South pod match.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, October 9 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Osceola County Stadium -- Kissimmee, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network | Replay: CBS All Access

Storylines

Orlando Pride: The Pride are hosting their first home match in NWSL competition this year when they go up against the 2020 Challenge Cup champions. Orlando dropped its latest match against Houston on the road, 3-1. The team was without key players in Kristen Edmonds and Sydney Leroux during the last outing as those players opted out of the game over concerns of a recent positive COVID-19 test out of Houston. The potential return of Edmonds and Leroux to the lineup would offer an additional punch to the Pride's top line and midfield against a top-form Houston side. The team will be without Jordyn Listro due to yellow card accumulation.

Houston Dash: Houston will wrap up its impressive year in NWSL this weekend on the road in Florida. The Dash are coming off a dominating 4-1 win over North Carolina Courage, where midfielder Kristie Mewis had two assists and a goal. Houston will likely look to Mewis to continue her playmaking in this match along with Canadian internationals Sophie Schmidt and Nichelle Prince, who have been putting in consistent shifts in the midfield and top line, respectively. Houston currently sits in the top three of the NWSL standings with an opportunity to play for the top position in the Verizon Community Shield should the team win against Orlando.

Game prediction

The Dash's reign continues in 2020 and they will close out their Fall Series campaign with a win. Pick: Dash 3, Pride 1